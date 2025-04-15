HYDGEN Signs MoU with Malati Fine Chemicals to Pilot Small-Scale Green Hydrogen Production in Sugar Industry

Signing of MoU at HYDGEN Innovation Day

This partnership represents a critical step in bringing hydrogen innovation to industries that require scalable, site-specific solutions.” — Dr. M. Krishna Kumar

MANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN (Hydrogen Innovation Pvt. Ltd.), a leading developer of advanced AEM electrolyzer systems, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malati Fine Chemicals (MFC), a Pune-based chemical solutions provider, to jointly explore and validate the deployment of small-scale electrolyzer systems for industrial use, starting with the sugar industry.This strategic collaboration aims to demonstrate the feasibility of on-site, decentralized green hydrogen production using renewable power generated from bagasse-based cogeneration in sugar mills. The green hydrogen will then be used to produce green methanol, leveraging CO₂ captured from distillery fermentation processes—offering a circular and clean approach to industrial energy and chemical production.“This partnership represents a critical step in bringing hydrogen innovation to industries that require scalable, site-specific solutions,” said Dr. M. Krishna Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of HYDGEN. “With MFC’s deep experience in chemical applications and industrial integration, we’re confident in our ability to validate and commercialize small-scale hydrogen systems in real-world conditions.”Under the terms of the MoU:- HYDGEN will supply its proprietary electrolyzer technology and provide technical support for pilot deployments.- MFC will facilitate testing environments, operational infrastructure, and regulatory coordination to evaluate system performance.- The two parties will jointly pursue commercialization opportunities, explore funding mechanisms such as government grants, and identify broader applications for the technology.“MFC is excited to partner with HYDGEN to explore new energy pathways that align with both industrial performance and environmental responsibility,” said Dr. Mohan Dongare, representing Malati Fine Chemicals. “We see strong potential for green hydrogen and green methanol in the sugar industry and beyond.”This collaboration marks another milestone in HYDGEN’s mission to enable autonomous, cost-effective green hydrogen production for industries across India and Southeast Asia. The joint efforts will serve as a template for similar deployments across other industrial verticals such as food processing, agro-chemicals, and distributed energy systems.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN’s technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.