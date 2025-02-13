InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Gaming Companion for Uninterrupted Play and Controller Longevity

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles W. of New York, NY is the creator of AFC, an innovative device designed to keep gaming characters in motion without requiring manual input to prevent inactivity-related disconnections while also protecting controllers from unnecessary wear and tear.Designed for console and PC video game controllers, AFC allows players to step away for brief interruptions like a bathroom break, grabbing a snack, or answering the door without being kicked out of the game due to inactivity. By enabling automatic, controlled joystick movement, AFC eliminates the need for unreliable makeshift solutions like rubber bands, which often lead to stick drift and long-term controller damage.At just 3 inches in length (extendable to 6.5 inches) and half an inch thick, AFC is a compact, lightweight, and durable device that seamlessly attaches to the controller. It features a ridged slider mechanism with two interlocking plastic pieces that guide the joystick’s movement within a designated range to ensure continuous in-game motion without excessive force or stress on the controller. With minimal setup and no maintenance required, AFC is an essential tool for people who value efficiency, controller longevity, and an uninterrupted gaming experience.The global gaming accessories market (including controllers, headsets, keyboards, etc.) was valued at around $9-10 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8-12% through 2030. The controller accessories segment represents a significant portion of this market. With the rise of competitive gaming, streaming, and the desire for customizing gaming accessories, people are looking for new and unique devices that help improve their gaming experiences. The AFC is a versatile and innovative tool that would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Charles filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his AFC product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in AFC can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

