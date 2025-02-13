InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Clean, Renewable Power Solution for Homes, Businesses, and More

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael C. of Pima, AZ is the creator of the Self-Hydro Electric Generation, an innovative hydroelectric power system designed to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly energy source for homes, offices, retail stores, and other establishments. The system utilizes a high-pressure water pump to power a hydroelectric generator, offering an efficient and renewable solution for generating electricity in aquatic settings.The Self Hydro Electric Generation system is ideal for installation in closed bodies of water, such as ponds or lakes. Using an impeller, the generator produces electricity through the flow of water, which is continuously recirculated through the pump to maintain energy production in a closed-loop system. This approach allows for constant and reliable power generation without the need for an external water source. The system could be utilized on an oil rig where water is pumped from the sea through the hydro-electric generator, then released back into the sea to produce power. This eliminates diesel generators or fossil fuel generators for electrical power, replacing these methods with a self-sustained and self-sufficient unit for electrical energy.Unlike traditional power generation methods, the Self Hydro Electric Generation system harnesses the natural flow of water to produce electricity, making it a much cleaner and more sustainable energy solution. By relying on water flow within a contained environment, it offers a renewable alternative to conventional electrical power generation to reduce the carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability.The demand for renewable energy, including hydroelectric power, has seen significant growth over the past decade. This is largely driven by global concerns about climate change and rising energy costs. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable energy accounted for nearly 80% of global power capacity additions in 2020. Hydropower remains one of the largest contributors to renewable energy.One of the major market trends in recent years is the development of low-impact hydropower technologies, particularly closed-loop systems. Unlike traditional hydroelectric dams that can disrupt ecosystems and water flows, closed-loop systems like the Self Hydro Electric Generation minimize environmental disruption by recirculating water in a contained environment.Michael filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Self-Hydro Electric Generation product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Self-Hydro Electric Generation can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

