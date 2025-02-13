Disaster Recovery Center in Richmond County Closing; Reopening at New Location

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Richmond County will close at its current location at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. It will reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, and close at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at a new location.

Richmond County DRC (current location)

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue

Augusta, GA 30904

Richmond County DRC (new location)

Diamond Lakes Branch Library

101 Diamond Lakes Way

Hephzibah, GA 30815

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.

All other Disaster Recovery Centers are now closed permanently. However, survivors can meet with FEMA representatives at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) in Jeff Davis and Bulloch counties at these locations:

Jeff Davis County

Jeff Davis County Recreation Department (beginning Feb. 13)

83 Buford Rd

Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Bulloch County

Statesboro-Bulloch County Library (beginning Feb. 18)

124 S. Main St.

Statesboro, GA 30458

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

The Feb. 7 deadline for Georgia survivors of Tropical Storm Debby (Aug. 4--20) and Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24--Oct. 30) in the 63 counties designated for Individual Assistance to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has now passed.

To check on the status of your application, go to DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. You can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 for assistance with your application or visit an SBA Business Recovery Center or Business Resource Assessment Center.