PAFF’s Awards Brunch, Presented by Apple TV+, to Honor “Severance” Actor Tramell Tillman with “Star on the Rise” Award

Tramell Tillman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is set to cap off its 33rd annual celebration of Black storytelling with its Filmmaker Awards Brunch, presented by Apple TV+, honoring Tramell Tillman (“Severance”) with the coveted “Star on the Rise” Award. The award will be presented at the exclusive event taking place on President’s Day, Monday, February 17, at 11 a.m. at The Palm Sophia in Culver City.The PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch serves as the grand finale to the festival, celebrating the best in global Black cinema. The event will unveil the winners of PAFF’s jury and audience-selected films, alongside the festival’s Executive Awards, recognizing industry pioneers and emerging voices who are shaping the future of film.Tramell Tillman has gained widespread recognition for his compelling performance in Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance,” now airing its second season with new episodes premiering every Friday. Tillman has captivated audiences with his layered and haunting portrayal of Milchick. As a rising star in Hollywood, Tillman’s talent and dedication to his craft make him a natural choice for this year’s “Star on the Rise” honor.“We are thrilled to celebrate Tramell Tillman, whose performance in Apple’s Severance has made him one of the most exciting talents to watch,” said Oduduwa Olatunji, PAFF Executive Director. “As PAFF continues its mission to uplift and amplify Black creatives, we are proud to recognize artists like Tramell, who are redefining the industry.”The PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch is an invite-only event attended by industry insiders, filmmakers, and festival participants. The brunch is the festival’s culminating moment, spotlighting cinematic excellence and the next wave of Black talent.For more information about PAFF and its programming, visit www.paff.org The Pan African Film and Arts Festival is proud to be supported by an incredible lineup of sponsors who share our commitment to celebrating Black art, culture, and storytelling. This year’s sponsors include Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, District 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Culver City, the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, District 8, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Curren D. Price Jr., District 9 and Heather Hutt, District 10, and Westfield Culver City. Additional support for PAFF comes from Stocker Street Creative, Gilead Sciences, SAGindie, Sony Pictures, DGA, US Bank, BeiGene, Apple TV+, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI).About Pan African Film & Arts Festival:The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is one of the longest-running and most respected cultural events dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements of the Black and African diaspora. Since its inception, PAFF has provided a dynamic platform for filmmakers, artists, and performers to share their stories, celebrate their heritage, and inspire audiences through powerful and thought-provoking works. More at paff.org.Press accreditation for PAFF’s Awards Brunch is now open. Apply here to cover this event

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.