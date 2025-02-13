J Sports Academy Unveils New Multi-Sport Program

J Sports Academy at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - J Sports Academy, created by the Shames JCC on the Hudson in partnership with the JCC Mid-Westchester in 2024, quickly earned glowing reviews from parents and campers for its elite coaching staff and expansive facilities at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry. In its first year, the summer camp offered a “high performance” program for young athletes serious about mastering their sport of choice. Now, with registration open for the 2025 summer season, the J Sports Academy is expanding and evolving, offering both the “high performance” track alongside a second, “multisport” track. The multisport option is designed for rising 2nd to 9th graders who want to play, explore and excel in a variety of sports, while also enjoying electives and recreational swim.Jason Scheff, director of programming at J Sports Academy, commented, “Our high-performance track is ideal for athletes looking to focus on a specific sport, but we felt there was a need for a traditional ‘summer camp’ option for kids who might wish to stay local, and still get to experience swimming, electives and a range of sports.”Young athletes enjoy collegiate-level coaching in sports including basketball, soccer, tennis, lacrosse, and volleyball. Athletes in the high-performance program, which is open to campers who are rising 4th to 10th graders, can also specialize in fencing and swimming. In addition to comprehensive training, athletes in the High-Performance program can opt into cross-training, which includes dedicated sessions in the pool, and helps campers build the flexibility, agility, stamina, and strength to excel at their sport.Campers in the multisport track pick two sports per week and jump into exciting drills, scrimmages, and gameplay—helping them to sharpen their skills, learn the game, and work together as a team. Additionally, campers get to choose a daily elective activity, giving them the opportunity to enjoy new experiences and bond with different campers. Each week culminates in a camp-wide field day where campers engage in team building, friendly competition, and camp traditions, giving them a well-rounded day camp experience.Flexible week-long sessions at the J Sports Academy run from June 27 to August 15, with campers on-site from 9:00am – 4:00pm. An extended day option runs to 5:30pm at the JCC. A half-day option is available to athletes in the High-Performance track. Centralized busing to J Sports Academy is available from Pleasantville, Tarrytown and Scarsdale. Details and registration options are available at: https://www.jsportsacademy.org/ About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. The J Sports Academy offers sports camp experiences during the summer months at the nearby Masters School in Dobbs Ferry. More information is available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/

