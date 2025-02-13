The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation Golf Classic Raises Vital Funds for Southern California Wildfire Relief Efforts

L to R: El Defensor de la Ley, Actor Raymond Cruz, Actor Danny Trejo, MLB Hall-of-Famer Jaime Jarrín. Photo by Eddie Sakaki El Defensor de La Ley and Actor Danny Trejo. Photo by Eddie Sakaki MLB Hall-of-Famer Adrián Beltré. Photo by Eddie Sakaki

Presented by Los Defensores, the tournament benefited World Central Kitchen’s efforts to aid displaced families.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation Golf Classic , presented by Los Defensores , brought together MLB legends, Hollywood stars, and community leaders at the San Gabriel Country Club on February 10 to raise crucial funds for Southern California wildfire relief.The tournament awarded $20,000 to World Central Kitchen (WCK) led by renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, in its mission to provide fresh, nourishing meals to displaced families and first responders impacted by the devastating wildfires in Altadena and surrounding communities. In addition, $50,000 will be allocated to the Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation Scholarship Program to provide grants and support to underserved college and graduate school students in the future.“This event is a testament to the power of community and the importance of giving back,” said Jaime Jarrín, MLB Hall-of-Famer and event founder. “Seeing so many incredible individuals come together to support families in need reminds us that compassion and unity make all the difference in times of crisis.”This year’s tournament featured an impressive lineup of VIP participants, including:Actors: Danny Trejo, Raymond Cruz, and Valente RodríguezMLB Hall-of-Famer: Adrián BeltréMLB Players: Nomar Garciaparra, Shawn Green, James Loney, Mickey Hatcher, Jerry Hairston Jr., Steve Sax, and Noé RamírezSports Broadcaster: John HartungMedia personality: Alysha Del Valle“Los Defensores is honored to support this important philanthropic event, ensuring families receive the nourishment and support they need in the wake of such devastation,” said Nicole Cordero, VP of Community Affairs at Los Defensores. “Giving back is at the core of our mission, and we are proud to stand alongside Jaime Jarrín and World Central Kitchen in making a tangible and meaningful impact.”The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation and Los Defensores’ Siempre Contigo Community Initiative remain dedicated to supporting and empowering underserved communities through education, philanthropy, and social impact efforts.For more information about the Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation, please visit https://www.jarrinfoundation.org/ About Los Defensores:Los Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States by connecting consumers to qualified attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores leverages a vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free legal consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients to legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock to emphasize both urgency and quality in their client service.About The Siempre Contigo Community Initiative:Los Defensores’ Siempre Contigo Community Initiative is an extension of the organization’s deep-rooted belief in treating every individual like family—offering unwavering support, guidance, and advocacy when it is needed most. Built on a legacy of putting underserved communities first, this initiative empowers individuals and families to overcome common barriers and thrive despite adversity. With a heartfelt commitment to corporate social responsibility, Los Defensores ensures that the communities it serves receive not just legal assistance, but meaningful support that fosters long-term well-being. Officially launched in 2024, Siempre Contigo continues to reinforce the organization’s mission by providing essential resources, strengthening connections, and uplifting communities across the United States—because family always stands together.

