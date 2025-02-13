Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Set to Grow Substantially Through 2034, DelveInsight Projects

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Trends

DelveInsight’s Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Venous Insufficiency market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report:

• The Chronic Venous Insufficiency market size was valued ~USD 2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In October 2024, InterVene, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing interventional treatments for chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), announced the successful completion of its $13 million Series A funding round. The investment was co-led by new investor Treo Ventures and existing investor RiverVest Venture Partners®. As part of the financing, Brad Vale, founding general partner at Treo Ventures, has joined InterVene’s Board of Directors.

• In January 2024, VERIGRAFT achieved significant progress in its TECVI-1 first-in-man trial, having treated half of the participants. The trial reached the final regulatory safety milestone in early January and is showing sustained graft functionality 12 months after treatment.

• In March 2024, enVVeno Medical revealed positive topline efficacy data from the SAVVE US pivotal trial for the VenoValve, demonstrating notable clinical improvements. This data was presented at the 2024 American Venous Forum (AVF) Annual Meeting.

• Singh et al. (2023) reported that the risk of chronic venous disease rises with age and has a female predominance of 3 to 1.

• According to Voruganti et al. (2022), chronic venous ulcers (CVUs) are the most prevalent type of ulcer affecting the lower limbs, occurring in 1-2% of the population.

• It is estimated that around 2.5 million people in the United States suffer from chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), with nearly 20% of them developing venous ulcers.

• Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Companies: Verigraft, MediWound, TissueTech/Amniox Medical, Alfasigma S.p.A, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda, Abbott, Servier, Ten Sun Pharma Company, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, JMI Laboratories, and others

• Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies: P-TEV, EscharEx, TTAX01, Vessel, Antistax®, Coumarin/troxerutin, Venocur Triplex®, Detralex, Esarin Gel, Sirolimus, ticagrelor, Neutrolin, and others

• The Chronic Venous Insufficiency epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Chronic Venous Insufficiency is more common in women than men.

• The Chronic Venous Insufficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Venous Insufficiency pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Venous Insufficiency market dynamics.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Overview

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is a condition where the veins in the legs are unable to efficiently return blood to the heart, causing blood to pool in the veins. This can result in symptoms like swelling, varicose veins, pain, and skin changes. CVI is often caused by weakened or damaged vein valves, which allow blood to flow backward and accumulate. It is commonly associated with factors like aging, obesity, pregnancy, and prolonged standing or sitting. If left untreated, CVI can lead to complications such as ulcers or blood clots.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Venous Insufficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the 7MM

• Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the 7MM

• Age-specific Cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the 7MM

• Treatable Cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the 7MM

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Venous Insufficiency market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Venous Insufficiency market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies and Key Companies

• P-TEV: Verigraft

• EscharEx: MediWound

• TTAX01: TissueTech/Amniox Medical

• Vessel: Alfasigma S.p.A

• Antistax®: Boehringer Ingelheim

• Coumarin/troxerutin: Takeda

• Venocur Triplex®: Abbott

• Detralex: Servier

• Esarin Gel: Ten Sun Pharma Company

• Sirolimus: Pfizer

• ticagrelor: AstraZeneca

• Neutrolin: JMI Laboratories

Scope of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Companies: Verigraft, MediWound, TissueTech/Amniox Medical, Alfasigma S.p.A, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda, Abbott, Servier, Ten Sun Pharma Company, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, JMI Laboratories, and others

• Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies: P-TEV, EscharEx, TTAX01, Vessel, Antistax®, Coumarin/troxerutin, Venocur Triplex®, Detralex, Esarin Gel, Sirolimus, ticagrelor, Neutrolin, and others

• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Venous Insufficiency current marketed and Chronic Venous Insufficiency emerging therapies

• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Dynamics: Chronic Venous Insufficiency market drivers and Chronic Venous Insufficiency market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Venous Insufficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

4. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

9. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Drivers

16. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Barriers

17. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Appendix

18. Chronic Venous Insufficiency Report Methodology

