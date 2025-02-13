Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, States DelveInsight

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Report:

• The Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In October 2024, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) announced its participation in the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) annual meeting, scheduled for November 6-9, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. During the event, data showcasing the clinical benefits and real-world evidence of LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution in treating patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) will be presented.

• Biochemical indicators comprise a normal GGT (gamma-glutamyl transferase) in PFIC-1 and PFIC-2, while PFIC-3 shows significantly elevated GGT levels. Serum bile acid levels are notably increased in all PFIC types. Unlike typical cholestasis conditions where serum cholesterol levels rise, PFIC, which results from transporter issues rather than anatomical biliary cell problems, usually does not cause elevated serum cholesterol levels.

• According to the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) Organization, PFIC impacts fewer than 1 in 100,000 individuals globally. New genes associated with PFIC, such as TJP2, NRIH4, and MYO5B, have been recently identified.

• BYLVAY (odevixibat) stands as the sole FDA-approved medication meeting the needs of patients with PFIC. The PFIC therapeutics market in the 7MM is anticipated to expand further due to enhanced research and development efforts.

• Key Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Companies: Albireo, Takeda, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vivet Therapeutics, and others

• Key Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Therapies: A4250 (odevixibat), TAK-625, Maralixibat, VTX-802 and VTX-803, and others

• The Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that it can be concluded that PFIC affects both males and females equally

• The Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market dynamics.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Overview

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) refers to a group of rare genetic liver disorders characterized by impaired bile flow, leading to the accumulation of bile acids in the liver. This condition typically manifests in infancy or childhood and can result in liver damage and progressive liver disease.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis

• Prevalent Cases of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Therapies and Key Companies

• A4250 (odevixibat): Albireo

• TAK-625: Takeda

• Maralixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• VTX-802 and VTX-803: Vivet Therapeutics

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Strengths

• The major strength of the PFIC market is the high phase emerging therapies.

• Growing research and developmental activities about this indication.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Opportunities

• Several organizations are actively working to provide information and awareness of such rare and devastating disorder.

• The current treatment options are very few for treating patients with PFIC, which open a platform of new therapies to boost the market of PFIC.

Scope of the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Companies: Albireo, Takeda, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vivet Therapeutics, and others

• Key Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Therapies: A4250 (odevixibat), TAK-625, Maralixibat, VTX-802 and VTX-803, and others

• Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Therapeutic Assessment: Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis current marketed and Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis emerging therapies

• Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Dynamics: Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market drivers and Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Access and Reimbursement

