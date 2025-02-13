Entrepreneurs Across Borders, Food For The Poor, and UpMobility partner to establish Zion Entrepreneurial Village

(left to right) Kivette Silvera; Bishop John Persaud; Martin Babinec; Ed Raine; Sister John Kim; Tamika Plummer - Break Ground on Future Site of Zion Entrepreneurial Village EAB, FFTP, UpMobility, The Archdiocese, and Local Community Members pose at the future site of Zion Entrepreneurial Village Pictured here are (left to right) Martin Babinec, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and founder of EAB and UpMobility; Susan James, FFTP; Kivette Silvera, Executive Director of FFTP-Jamaica; FFTP President/CEO Ed Raine; Chris Cochran, Executive Director, EAB

Entrepreneurs from Jamaica will have an opportunity to live, work and thrive in a bespoke, planned village.

MARTHA BRAE, TRELAWNY, JAMAICA, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs Across Borders (EAB), in partnership with Food For The Poor (FFTP) and the UpMobility Foundation, is proud to announce the creation of the Zion Entrepreneurial Village in Martha Brae, Jamaica. This groundbreaking initiative will help local entrepreneurs build their businesses, create jobs, and drive economic empowerment within the community.

Entrepreneurship has long been recognized as one of the fastest and most effective paths to economic self-sufficiency. It empowers individuals to take control of their financial futures, drives job creation, and fosters innovation. The Zion Entrepreneurial Village will use entrepreneurship as the foundation for its educational programs, offering residents the skills, resources, and mentorship to help them be more successful in business and to grow as a community. By equipping individuals with tools for entrepreneurial success, the village will lay the groundwork for long-term economic development in the region.

Strategically located just 15 minutes from the Falmouth cruise ship port, the village offers an excellent opportunity for local entrepreneurs to engage with a global audience. It has the potential to become a destination where cruise ship passengers can explore and purchase authentic Jamaican handicrafts and products, contributing to income generation and supporting local businesses. This close connection to the tourism sector could significantly enhance the project's economic impact, fostering a vibrant intersection of entrepreneurship and tourism that drives community growth and prosperity.

The project is the result of a strong partnership between EAB, FFTP, and the UpMobility Foundation. Food For The Poor will manage the process, from design to implementation, ensuring the community has the resources, vision, and expertise needed to achieve their goals. EAB will provide the training and educational support, offering entrepreneurship programs and mentoring services to help entrepreneurs succeed. UpMobility Foundation will provide the financial backing necessary to bring the village to life and ensure its long-term success.

This collaborative effort builds on years of work by Food For The Poor, which has been partnering with the University of the West Indies Department of Sociology, Psychology and Social Work, and local stakeholders, including Holland High School, to create a foundation for entrepreneurial training and leadership development. In addition, Food For The Poor has worked with local leaders to establish the Zion Community Action Group Benevolent Society, helping to set the stage for self-governance within the village.

The Zion Entrepreneurial Village is already on a path to self-sufficiency, thanks to the work of Food For The Poor Jamaica. Significant efforts have been made to empower the community with the skills and infrastructure needed for long-term success. With a focus on self-governance, the village will become a model for sustainable development, giving residents the tools to manage their own futures.

“We believe that entrepreneurship is the quickest and most effective way to achieve economic self-sufficiency,” said Martin Babinec, Founder of EAB and UpMobility. “Through our partnership, we are creating a space where individuals can learn, grow, and ultimately become the leaders of their own businesses and communities.”

“Food for the Poor’s history was about helping one person at a time or one family at a time, and now we think more boldly by building an entire community,” said Food For The Poor President/CEO Ed Raine. “The Zion Entrepreneurial Community represents the power of collaboration, and we are thrilled to be part of this transformative project.”

By integrating entrepreneurship into the fabric of the village, the project will provide a roadmap for sustainable economic development, empowering individuals and creating a thriving community for years to come.

About Entrepreneurs Across Borders (EAB):

Entrepreneurs Across Borders (EAB) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 to empower individuals through entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs Across Borders (EAB) is dedicated to creating a global network of changemakers and fostering strong partnerships that empower emerging entrepreneurs in developing nations. By connecting passionate individuals and organizations, EAB helps entrepreneurs access the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to build thriving businesses and stronger communities. For more information, please visit EABorders.org.

About Food For The Poor (FFTP):

Food For The Poor, one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation, does much more than feed millions of hungry children and families living in poverty primarily in 15 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. This interdenominational Christian ministry provides emergency relief assistance, water, medicine, educational materials, homes, support for vulnerable children, care for the aged, skills training and micro-enterprise development assistance. For more information, please visit foodforthepoor.org.

About UpMobility Foundation:

The UpMobility Foundation was founded in 2015 to provide financial support, guidance and a coordinated set of partner relationships to help address the greatest needs in human development. By investing in initiatives that create sustainable opportunities for growth, development and economic self sufficiency, UpMobility helps individuals and communities reach their full potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

