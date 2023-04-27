Entrepreneurs Across Borders and Mona Entrepreneurial and Commercialization Centre Launch Agri-preneurship Program

'MEC EAB Agricultural Project' designed to cultivate entrepreneurship in Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

Together, MECC and EAB aim to provide the necessary support and resources for emerging entrepreneurs in agriculture to thrive and contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of the industry.” — Dr. Sharon Smith, Director, MECC

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs Across Borders, Inc. (EAB) announced on Thursday it recently awarded a $22,500 matching grant to the Mona Entrepreneurial and Commercialization Centre (MECC) at the University of the West Indies (UWI). The capacity building grant is in response to an award from the Development Bank of Jamaica’s Boosting Innovation, Growth, and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems (BIGEE) program and is in support of The MECC EAB Agricultural Project, a new program designed to cultivate entrepreneurship in Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

MECC and EAB have assembled a team of educators and community leaders who will mentor a cohort of entrepreneurs with established plans to launch agricultural initiatives. The program will help to incubate these initiatives over the course of an eight-month cycle.

“Entrepreneurship is the sole economic driver that can reliably transform an entire community. Why? Because entrepreneurs, by nature, solve problems. EAB focuses on identifying, curating, and connecting entrepreneurs in developing nations with those from more traditional markets, like the US,” shared Chris Cochran, Executive Director of Entrepreneurs Across Borders. “Our team is excited to see the global impact of innovations that can come from entrepreneurs in the Caribbean when those entrepreneurs have the right support.”

A final cohort of 10-15 Jamaican entrepreneurs will be selected for the program, based on a business skills and needs assessment. For more information, please visit https://meccjm.org/agricultutalproject.

About Entrepreneurs Across Borders, Inc.

Entrepreneurs Across Borders, Inc. is a global not-for-profit organization that identifies, curates, and connects emerging entrepreneurs in impoverished areas with the resources they need to create jobs, sustainable livelihoods, and equitable growth. We believe entrepreneurs play a critical role in building strong and stable communities. For more information about how to support poverty reduction and economic opportunity in developing countries, please visit www.eaborders.org.