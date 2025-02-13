Juvenile Arrested in Fairfax Homicide

(FAIRFAX, Ohio) — A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in the Feb. 2 homicide of a 64-year-old Fairfax woman in her home.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fairfax Chief of Police Jeffrey Bronson announced today that the male was taken into custody last night and charged this morning in Hamilton County Juvenile Court with murder, in the death of Sheila “Denise” Tenpenny.

“My heart breaks for the victim’s family,” Yost said. “I’m so grateful for the BCI agents who worked around the clock to swiftly piece together this horrific crime and identify a suspect. The case is unspeakably tragic.”

“The Fairfax Police Department is extremely grateful for the quick and thorough response of the Ohio Attorney General’s BCI agents, who spent tireless hours working to solve this case,” Chief Bronson said. “We also send our thanks to the community for its continued support and cooperation. We are all heartbroken for the Tenpenny family.”

Tenpenny was found deceased on Feb. 2 inside her Fairfax home, at 3919 Germania St., in northeastern Hamilton County.

The Fairfax Police Department asked the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the crime. On Feb. 6, investigators – in seeking help from the public – revealed that Tenpenny’s killer had likely been injured while committing the crime.

“We appreciate that the public and the media kept a spotlight on this case,” Yost said. “The community can play an important role in helping law enforcement solve crimes, and we thank everyone who came forward to share what they knew.”

Defendants are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.

