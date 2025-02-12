Navy Week Charts Course to Tucson February 17-23

This year’s Tucson Navy Week holds special significance as it coincides with the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday — a historic milestone celebrating a quarter-millennium of maritime excellence, national security and global leadership.

“As we celebrate 250 years of naval tradition and excellence as a maritime nation, we recognize it’s the combination of the world’s most sophisticated weapons systems, and more importantly our highly skilled people – at sea and ashore – who provide an unmatched advantage in promoting prosperity and security, deterring aggression, and protecting the American way of life,” said Cmdr. Julie Holland, Navy Office of Community Outreach director. “Your Sailors continue a tradition of decisive power from seabed to space and we’re thrilled to bring them to Tucson so you can witness their treendous character, competence, and dedication firsthand.”

Tucson Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2025, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

During Tucson Navy Week, more than 50 Sailors, to include those with direct ties to Tucson, will engage in education and community outreach events throughout the city.

“Participating in Tucson Navy Week is important to me because it brings me back to where it all started,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Sherman, from the city of Tucson, assigned to Naval Information Force Reserve. “Growing up in Tucson, we went to air shows and had a ton of exposure to the Air Force, which is world-class in many respects, but young men and women from Arizona need to know the Navy provides opportunities and experiences that simply cannot be matched by other services. I want to tell them about it firsthand.”

Tucson Navy Week events include a Navy Week proclamation and recognition ceremony at the Arizona Heroes Memorial; Discovery Night at the Children’s Museum; Navy Day at the Reid Park Zoo; 100th La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo; the Pima Air and Space Museum; and free live music at venues throughout the city performed by Navy Band Southwest. Sailors will also volunteer with organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs; Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK); StandUp for Kids; YMCA; Habitat for Humanity; Market on the Move; GAP Ministries; Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona; and Tucson Bicycle Classic, among others.

Tucson Navy Week senior executive, Vice Adm. James Pitts, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, will participate in community engagements and meet with local businesses, civic, education, and government leaders.

Other Navy Week Sailors include those from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), Virginia-class fast-attack submarine pre-commissioning unit USS Arizona (SSN 803), Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Constitution, Naval Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, Naval History and Heritage Command, Navy Band Southwest, Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, Vietnam War Commemoration, Navy eSports, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and The Strike Group virtual reality activation.

Media organizations wishing to cover Tucson Navy Week events, to include interviewing hometown heroes and the senior Navy executive, should contact Ensign Jordyn Diomede at (901) 232-4450 or jordyn.s.diomede.mil@us.navy.mil.

Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Sherman – 2000 Tucson Accelerated High School graduate

Lt. j.g. Gina Gulli – 2018 Cienega High School graduate

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Bricker – 2020 Amphitheater High School graduate

Petty Officer 2nd Class Abrianna Thompson – 2015 Buena High School graduate

About Navy Week:

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has brought the Navy’s mission, people, and capabilities to hundreds of communities nationwide, inspiring new generations and strengthening the bonds between the Navy and the American people.