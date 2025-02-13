West Coast Informatics Achieves Smile Digital Health Partner Certification, Expanding FHIR Interoperability Solutions

West Coast Informatics is now a Smile Digital Health Certified Partner, enhancing FHIR-based interoperability with AutoMap for smarter, automated data exchange.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast Informatics (WCI), a leading provider of advanced terminology and data integration solutions, proudly announces its successful completion of Smile Digital Health’s Technology Partner Certification Program. This milestone reinforces WCI’s commitment to advancing seamless, FHIR-based data interoperability and further strengthens its ability to support healthcare organizations in optimizing their data exchange workflows.



-- Driving Smarter, More Scalable Interoperability --

As a certified technology partner, WCI is now recognized for its deep technical proficiency in integrating with Smile Digital Health’s robust Health Data Platform, Master Data Management (MDM) capabilities, and CMS Suite. This certification validates WCI’s expertise in bridging critical data gaps and automating complex transformations, ensuring that healthcare organizations can effectively leverage FHIR and other industry standards for enhanced efficiency and compliance.

“Our collaboration with Smile Digital Health marks an important step forward in our mission to simplify healthcare data management,” said Brian Carlsen, CTO of West Coast Informatics. “By integrating WCI’s AutoMap with Smile’s powerful suite of interoperability tools, we empower payers, providers, and healthtech companies to automate mappings, reduce administrative burden, and achieve greater clinical and operational value from their data.”



-- Enhancing Interoperability with WCI’s AutoMap --

With the completion of Smile’s certification, WCI’s AutoMap technology seamlessly integrates with Smile Digital Health’s platform, delivering tangible benefits to healthcare organizations:

- Automated Data Mapping: Reduces manual mapping efforts, ensuring data consistency and reducing errors.

- Improved Clinical Insights: Enables faster, more accurate data standardization, improving decision-making for clinicians and administrators.

- Cost-Efficient Integration: Minimizes operational overhead while enhancing compliance with evolving healthcare regulations.

- Accelerated FHIR Adoption: Simplifies the transition to FHIR-based interoperability, supporting industry-wide digital health initiatives.



-- Commitment to Continued Innovation --

This certification marks just the beginning of WCI and Smile Digital Health’s collaboration. Looking ahead, WCI will continue to enhance its AutoMap solution, ensuring even greater automation, scalability, and clinical impact. By aligning with Smile Digital Health’s open, standards-driven approach, WCI remains at the forefront of delivering pragmatic, high-value interoperability solutions for the healthcare ecosystem.

For more information about WCI’s AutoMap and interoperability solutions, visit www.westcoastinformatics.com.

-- About West Coast Informatics --

West Coast Informatics (WCI) is a trusted provider of advanced terminology and data management solutions that simplify the complexities of healthcare interoperability. Its flagship AutoMap technology empowers payers, providers, and healthtech companies to seamlessly integrate, validate, and standardize diverse data sources, reducing costs while ensuring compliance and clinical accuracy. WCI’s mission is to enable smarter, scalable, and clinically relevant healthcare data solutions. Learn more at www.westcoastinformatics.com.

-- About Smile Digital Health --

Smile Digital Health is a FHIR®-first health data solutions company providing the most advanced platform for managing and exchanging healthcare data. Smile helps healthcare organizations drive better patient outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and foster deeper collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data platform drives data unification, enrichment, and elevation while ensuring compliance with industry mandates. We equip healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, unlocking new value through the intelligent use of information, and creating #BetterGlobalHealth overall. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

