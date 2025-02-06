TermHub Introduces Mapping, Expanded Content, and Free Public Projects

TermHub's latest release boosts mapping, US standards support & free public projects—plus FHIR R4/R5 services for seamless interoperability!

TermHub's mission is to remove barriers from effectively using advanced terminology management, making it so simple and accessible that anyone can get it right and afford it.” — Brian Carlsen

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TermHub is excited to unveil the latest release, featuring advanced mapping capabilities, comprehensive US Healthcare Standards support, and free Public Terminology Projects for open collaboration. This major update strengthens how organizations, researchers, and developers manage terminologies, streamlining both innovation and compliance.To further support standards-based interoperability, TermHub offers FHIR R4 & R5 terminology services across all available content!

PUBLIC TERMINOLOGY PROJECTS

TermHub now offers all termhub users free access to Public Terminology Projects:

- Explore standards-based contents through browser or API

- Simplify experimentation and learning for teams of any size

- Contribute to a growing knowledge base of standardized healthcare terminologies

MAPSET SUPPORT

TermHub’s new mapping features make it easier to ensure consistency between different coding systems and streamline interoperability efforts:

- Browsing existing mapsets with straightforward filtering

- Showing inline maps for quick access to from the concept view

- Downloading mapsets for offline analysis or archival needs

- API access to efficiently locate specific crosswalks in large mapsets



EXPANDED CONTENT

Whether working with EHR data, training an AI model, managing clinical documentation or compliance, or conducting advanced research, TermHub’s latest release provides the right code systems and mappings to meet industry needs:

- 30 total code systems, covering everything required in USCDI

- Full terminology bindings aligned with US Core

- The SNOMED Veterinary Extension, addressing animal health scenarios

- Value added content such as multi-level RxNorm-ATC maps, enabling richer pharmacological insights

ENHANCED LEARNING RESOURCES

To help users master all these features, TermHub adds:

- Additional video tutorials guiding new users through best practices

- Preview features provide free access to upcoming capabilities designed to enhance advanced informatics services atop TermHub's extensive content library

- Links from Public Projects to educational blog articles about standard terminologies

Be sure to check out the refreshed “TermHub-in-5-minutes” tutorial, now upgraded to highlight all these new features. Experience how TermHub’s mapping capabilities, expanded content, and free public projects can elevate your terminology management.

