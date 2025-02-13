Secretary Naig Congratulates Brooke Rollins on her Confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 13, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Brooke Rollins to lead the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA):

“Congratulations to Secretary Brooke Rollins on her bi-partisan confirmation to become U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Clearly, President Trump has selected a highly capable and accomplished individual to lead USDA. Secretary Rollins’ commitment to returning USDA to its core mission of supporting all of agriculture is exactly the focus our country needs right now. I am confident that she will be an effective advocate for farmers, ensuring that President Trump’s policies reflect their needs and support the vitality of our rural communities.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship partners with USDA on many initiatives and issues, including Farm Bill programs, trade, food safety, foreign animal disease preparedness and response, conservation, and so much more. We are ready to work with Secretary Rollins and her talented team, and I look forward to welcoming her to Iowa very soon.”

