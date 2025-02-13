Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Urges U.S. Senate To Approve HALT Fentanyl Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins 24 other Attorneys General in asking the U.S. Senate to pass the HALT Fentanyl Act which would close a copycat fentanyl loophole.

Copycat fentanyl, or fentanyl analogues, are lab-created drugs that are made to work around U.S. law. These fentanyl analogues are often more harmful than prescription fentanyl. Congress temporarily classified fentanyl and fentanyl analogues as Schedule I drugs, but that status is set to expire March 31, 2025. The HALT Fentanyl Act will permanently classify fentanyl and fentanyl as Schedule I drugs.

“I am urging the U.S. Senate to permanently close the loophole involving copycat fentanyl,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Law enforcement and prosecutors need this additional tool to stop those who sell or use this copycat dangerous drug.”

Other Attorneys General included in the letter to the U.S. Senate are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The full letter can be found here:

                                                              -30-

