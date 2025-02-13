Fifty years of helping people at VA

Glendoria Chatman-Scott has been helping people for 50 years at North Texas VA. Her journey began when the facility was just a single building surrounded by 100 acres of farmland. Today, she stands as a testament to dedication, having touched countless lives throughout her career.

“I’m just here to help people. As many as I can every day that I can in any way I can. Simple as that really,” she shared.

Her story began in Homer, Louisiana, where early life on a farm shaped the work ethic that would define her future. Raised by her grandfather after losing her mother at age four, young Glendoria learned invaluable lessons about hard work and responsibility.

By 1974, her path led to the McKinney Job Corp’s nursing assistant training program. A year later, she joined North Texas VA. Over the years, she served in various roles, but it was her work with VA’s special programs that truly showcased her impact.

“She helped me find my worth again.”

Her most fulfilling role came with the Compensated Work Therapy program, where she helped homeless Veterans rebuild their lives through meaningful employment.

Army Veteran James Thompson, who completed the program in 2019, credits Chatman-Scott with transforming his life. “Mrs. Glendoria didn’t just help me find work. She helped me find my worth again. She has this way of seeing the best in people, even when they can’t see it in themselves.”

A. P. Persley, now a motor vehicle operator with the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, first met Chatman-Scott in 2004 as a participant in the CWT program. “Once I met Mrs. Glendoria, it changed my life. She was the first person I met at VA while I was dealing with legal and life troubles. She was patient, informed and kind enough to listen and help me figure this whole system out. That’s all you can really ask for when you’re at your lowest. You just need empathy and hope.”

Her deep connection to Veterans’ struggles stems from personal experience. “My uncle was in the military during World War II and suffered from shell shock. I saw what war truly takes away from Veterans and their families. This allowed me to see Veterans differently and really empathize with what they’re going through,” she said.

After 38 years in the Center for Development and Civic Engagement office, Chatman-Scott’s dedication continues to inspire those around her. “Glendoria embodies the true spirit of service. Her dedication and compassion have set a standard in our department for decades that inspires everyone around her,” said Bobbie Scoggins, chief of CDCE.

“There is always hope.”

Through five decades of service, Chatman-Scott has witnessed countless changes at North Texas VA. New buildings rising from farmland, programs evolving and generations of Veterans coming through its doors. Yet two things have remained constant: VA’s sacred mission to serve Veterans and her unwavering commitment to fulfill it.

“I have learned through my experiences that Veterans, no matter how much they are suffering, are never a lost cause and there is always hope. VA may change and roles may shift, but at the end of each day, it all comes down to one simple truth: We’re here to serve those who served us. Period.”