Gauteng Legislature hosts State of the Province Address during official opening, 24 Feb

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature will officially open on Monday, 24 February 2025, under the theme: “Harnessing Parliamentary Diplomacy for the Realisation of Global Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.”

Speaker of the Legislature, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe will lead the proceedings, followed by Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s delivery of the 2025 State of the Province Address (SOPA). The Premier will reflect on the government's achievements and challenges over the past year and outline the province’s priorities and service delivery plans for the year ahead.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Monday, 24 February 2025
Time: Arrival time from 15h00. 
Venue: Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ), Manitoba, The Willows 340-Jr, Pretoria, 0081

Media Accreditation

The Gauteng Legislature urges all media personnel to adhere to the accreditation process and ensure that all details are submitted within the set timeframes. No accreditation will be processed on the day of the event.

Accreditation Process:

  1. Complete the online accreditation form by Friday, 21 February 2025:
    https://forms.office.com/r/gHW7N0aDXd 
  2. Upon submission, a confirmation email will be sent with collection details.
  3. Accreditation tags must be collected in person (photo accreditation) at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature from Tuesday, 19 February – Sunday, 23 February 2025 (08h00 – 16h00). Please note: Further provision has been made for collection during the media networking session on 19 February 2025 at 18h00 (Invite to follow).

For security reasons, only accredited media personnel will be granted access to the event venue. 

Enquiries
Ms Thabisile Nzuke 
Email: TNzuke@gpl.gov.za 
Cell: 082 619 4411

Mr. Thebe Khumalo 
Email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za
Cell: 072 266 1021

Mr Abe Mokoka 
Email: AMokoka@gpl.gov.za
Cell: 079 882 5425

