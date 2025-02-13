WSI Co-Founder Dan Monaghan Honored with the William Rosenberg Foundation Leadership Award by the IFA

Dan receiving the William Rosenberg Foundation Leadership Award

WSI Co-Founder Dan Monaghan Wins IFA’s William Rosenberg Leadership Award for Excellence in Franchising and Innovation.

Receiving the William Rosenberg Foundation Leadership Award is both humbling and deeply meaningful.” — Dan Monaghan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI, the world’s largest digital marketing network, is proud to announce that its co-founder, Dan Monaghan , has been awarded the prestigious William Rosenberg Foundation Leadership Award by the International Franchise Association (IFA). Dan was recognized at the IFA’s 65th Annual Convention, honoring his unparalleled contributions to the franchising industry, his commitment to entrepreneurial excellence, and his dedication to fostering global growth and innovation.The William Rosenberg Foundation Leadership Award is one of the IFA’s highest honors, celebrating individuals who exemplify outstanding leadership, innovation, and service within the franchising community. Dan’s recognition underscores a remarkable career spanning over three decades, during which he founded WSI and built it into the largest digital marketing and AI consulting franchise organization in the world.“Receiving the William Rosenberg Foundation Leadership Award is both humbling and deeply meaningful,” said Dan Monaghan. “Franchising has been the foundation of my entrepreneurial journey, allowing me to create opportunities not only for myself but also for thousands of others around the world. I share this recognition with the incredible team at WSI, our franchisees, and the wider franchising community that continues to inspire and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”Dan’s entrepreneurial journey began at age 19 as a franchisee with Dickie Dee, an ice cream bicycle operation in Canada. He used the profits from this venture to fund his education at Sir Wilfrid Laurier University. At 27, he co-founded WSI, which has since grown into a global powerhouse, helping businesses achieve success through innovative digital marketing solutions. Under his leadership, WSI has earned over 180 Web Marketing Association Awards, published three editions of their acclaimed Digital Minds book, and transformed into a global network of digital marketing experts.Beyond WSI, Dan is the founder of Clear Summit Group, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth franchise and technology companies. He also serves as Chair of the IFA Foundation.Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, celebrated Dan’s achievements. “Dan’s vision, innovation, and passion have been the cornerstone of WSI’s success. His unwavering dedication to the franchising model and his ability to inspire others have made an indelible mark on our industry. This award is a testament to the incredible impact he has had, not only on WSI but on franchising as a whole. We are thrilled to see Dan recognized with this prestigious honor.”The William Rosenberg Foundation Leadership Award highlights the strength of franchising as a model for innovation, collaboration, and leadership. Dan’s recognition celebrates his lifelong commitment to empowering others through entrepreneurship, advancing the franchising industry, and driving meaningful change across industries and communities.-30-About WSIWSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.About the International Franchise Association (IFA)The International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising. Through its annual awards, the IFA recognizes exceptional individuals who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to advancing the franchise industry.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.