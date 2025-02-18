Distinctive Schools Welcomes Mary Beck as New President to Lead Organizational Vision, Innovation, and Excellence

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinctive Schools is excited to announce the appointment of Mary Beck as its new President, effective February 10, 2025. Beck, a longtime educational leader with extensive experience in instructional leadership, innovation, and strategic growth, joins Distinctive Schools to help advance its mission of fostering joyful, student-centered learning environments. She will work alongside Distinctive Schools CEO Scott Frauenheim and others leading the Distinctive Schools organization.Beck brings more than two decades of leadership in K–12 education, most recently serving as Deputy Chief of Teaching and Learning for Chicago Public Schools, where she led professional learning communities, district-wide instructional strategies, and innovative initiatives, including artificial intelligence (AI) integration by creating the CPS AI framework. Under her leadership, CPS saw significant post-pandemic academic recovery, leading the nation in reading growth among the top 40 urban districts.Beck brings a wealth of school leadership experience, having served as Principal of Nicholas Senn High School, as well as an Assistant Principal at Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center and North Lawndale College Prep. Her background in educational leadership, budgeting, talent infrastructure, board engagement, fundraising, partnerships, and planning uniquely positions her to help strengthen Distinctive Schools’ impact and sustainability. She is a recognized thought leader in AI in education, equity-driven instruction, and postsecondary success.As Distinctive Schools continues to expand its reach and continue innovating in personalized learning, Beck’s leadership will be key in driving strategic initiatives, expanding partnerships, and enhancing educational excellence across all campuses. Her appointment reflects a growing focus on sustainability and innovation within the organization, ensuring that students, educators, and families receive continued support in a rapidly evolving educational landscape.“I am honored to join Distinctive Schools and work alongside such a dedicated and passionate team,” said Beck. “Distinctive Schools has built an incredible foundation of student-centered, equity-driven learning, and I am excited to help lead the organization into its next chapter of impact and innovation.”Scott Frauenheim, CEO of Distinctive Schools, shared his enthusiasm about this strategic leadership addition. “Mary’s culture-forward leadership style, depth of experience, vision for education, and commitment to student success make her the perfect fit for our organization. Her leadership will allow us to further strengthen our network, expand our reach, and continue delivering on our promise of innovative, excellence-focused joyful learning for all students.”For more information about Distinctive Schools, visit DistinctiveSchools.org

