Collaborative Practice Kansas City Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals to explore the different divorce options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce method.

KS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Practice Kansas City attorneys Elizabeth Hill and Nathalie Elliott were recent guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals to explore the different divorce options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce method.“I didn't want to leave family law because I love family law but I knew that I had to find a different way to practice,” said Hill. “As time went on I realized that fighting for what your client wanted and accomplishing what they wanted was very destructive to the families. At the end of the case the family is left in shambles.”Divorce With Respect Weekis March 3-9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about options for divorce like the no-court Collaborative Divorce process. Collaborative Divorce guides couples in working together to divorce with respect and compassion.“We will get feedback like, ‘we communicate better as parents now after the Collaborative Divorce process than we did before we decided to get divorced,’” said Elliott. “The coaches in a collaborative process help them with their communication skills and a lot of uncertainty is removed with learning how to properly communicate."Collaborative Practice Kansas City is a network of divorce attorneys, financial professionals, and mental health professionals in the Kansas City area committed to offering parties the support, expertise and guidance they need to resolve divorce outside of the court room. Their collaborative practice network members have significant experience working with families using Collaborative Divorce. Learn more about Collaborative Practice Kansas City at https://www.collaborativedivorcekc.com/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/collaborative-practice-kansas-city-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Kansas City and across the nation will offer 30 minute consultations for free. If interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating professionals.

