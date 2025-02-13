Edo Partners with Orange & Rockland to Launch Demand Optimization Pilot for Commercial Customers

Edo and Orange & Rockland partner to launch an innovative demand optimization pilot for commercial customers.

Innovative pilot empowers commercial buildings to reduce peak demand, optimize energy use, and enhance grid reliability.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edo , a leader in demand flexibility and energy optimization solutions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Orange & Rockland (O&R) , a Con Edison company, on a groundbreaking three-year demand optimization pilot program aimed at transforming commercial buildings into active grid participants. The pilot will engage mid-to-large commercial customers within O&R's service territory to reduce energy consumption, optimize peak demand, encourage electrification, and advance demand flexibility initiatives.O&R has already begun recruiting qualified mid-to-large commercial customers for the program, with a goal of enrolling at least 10 buildings by May 1, 2025."O&R is excited to partner with Edo on a first-of-its-kind pilot that takes a holistic approach to both demand flexibility and energy efficiency," said Jon Hilowitz, O&R Customer Energy Services Section Manager. "Our company is committed to exploring new products and programs that benefit all our customers, and this program will provide our commercial customers with unique opportunities to play an active role in their energy usage."This pilot bridges O&R’s current energy efficiency and demand response programs with more advanced peak load shaving, electrification, and geographic targeting initiatives planned for 2026 and beyond. Edo’s innovative energy management solutions will be deployed to optimize energy use by shifting and shedding load, fine-tuning HVAC systems, and managing behind-the-meter distributed energy resources (DERs)."Partnering with O&R to implement this demand optimization pilot is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how commercial buildings can play a pivotal role in reducing peak demand and improving energy efficiency,” said Courtney Blodgett, Edo’s Co-Founder and Director of Strategy. "Through this collaboration, we will showcase how demand flexibility can enhance grid reliability and provide cost savings for both customers and utilities."The pilot will focus on achieving the following outcomes:- 7-9% reduction in total energy consumption- 10-30% reduction in peak demand through load shifting and shedding- A deeper understanding of how to optimize energy use and reduce costs- Data-driven insights to inform long-term capital planning decisions for building ownersEdo’s solution is designed to empower commercial customers in navigating the shifting energy landscape, including the transition to electric systems and the evolution of utility demand flexibility programs. This pilot builds on Edo’s proven track record in optimizing energy use across diverse commercial building types, ensuring customers are equipped with tools to effectively manage their energy consumption and costs. In partnership with O&R, Edo is excited to introduce a solution that not only enhances customer participation in O&R programs but also delivers significant benefits to both customers and the grid.About EdoEdo is a leading provider of innovative energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. We partner with utilities to transform commercial buildings into efficient, reliable contributors to the electric grid. Edo's AI-driven platform optimizes thousands of buildings and seamlessly aggregates distributed energy resources (DERs) to create virtual power plants (VPPs). Edo’s technology and expertise decrease energy consumption, reduce costs, and cut carbon emissions for a sustainable future. Follow Edo on LinkedIn.About O&ROrange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc., one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies. O&R is a regulated utility that provides electric service to approximately 300,000 customers in southeastern New York State (where its franchise name is Orange and Rockland Utilities) and northern New Jersey (where it’s Rockland Electric Company), and natural gas service to approximately 140,000 customers in New York.

