Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (February 13-19, 2025)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic has been moved to a temporary alignment on Plateau Road and a permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 24 to LM 26: Flagging operations on SR-1 (Rockwood-Crossville Hwy) from East of Cox Valley/I-40 overpass to East of Mackie Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present. 01/09/25 through 02/24/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-421]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 31 to LM 35: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-1 (US-HWY 70) between Dogwood Road and Mt. Roosevelt State Forest Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/27/25 through 03/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-589]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (LANTANA RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 13 to LM 14: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-101 (Lantana Road) between Peter Pan Avenue and Fox Fire Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/27/25 through 03/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-785]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 (DUNBAR RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3.24: Flagging operations on SR-282 (Dunbar Road) from Frank P Brown Elementary School (South of Beaver Road) to Shadberry Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 02/21/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-773, 774, 801, 812]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from East First Street to Neecham Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. A traffic shift for North bound traffic will be installed utilizing the center turn lane from East Street to Neecham Street. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-299 repair of bridge over I-40 MM 338.5 (LM 2.8): Construction activities ongoing in the area. The temporary traffic signal on SR-299 is active and traffic crossing the bridge is reduced to one 10-foot lane. The contractor will be working on the North bound portion of the bridge deck, shoulders, and slopes of SR-299. RESTRICTIONS: SR-299 at Westel Bridge LM 2.76 to LM 2.82 is reduced to one 10-foot lane across the bridge.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNY062]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue to work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs. [Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road remain closed, at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Davis Road and Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.55 to LM 2.75: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present from 11/14/24 through 02/28/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 construction of a concrete slab bridge on SR-135 at LM 13.6: SR-135 is reopened from LM 13.53 – 13.59. The contractor will be on site intermittently as they complete the project. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution. [J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Livingston/CNY903]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) bridge repair over Falling Water River (LM 24.4): The majority of the bridge repair work has been completed, and the temporary traffic signals have been removed. The contractor will continue to be on site intermittently to perform clean-up and punch list work. During this time, lane closures may be used, and flaggers will be present at the work site. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and should be prepared to stop. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cookeville/CNY066]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 2 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25. [Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek to start bridge replacement work. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9): Travel lanes will be reduced on US-64/SR-50 to one lane in each direction for bridge repair work. The lane reduction will be in effect until project completion on 05/31/2025. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY097]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be setting up shoulder closures on the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River at LM 15.2 in South Pittsburg. Only one shoulder will be closed at a time. Once work is completed on one shoulder the other shoulder will then be closed. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Olympus Painting Contractors Inc./Dunlap/CNY063]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will maintain the closure of lane 2 (slow lanes) on SR-1 on both the EB and WB sides on the bridges with portable barrier rail and drums. These closures are Phase 1 and will remain in place for bridge repair operations for the foreseeable future (months). Under the bridge on SR-55 Bypass the portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulders under the bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum width 15 feet both directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./McMinnville/CNY196]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on permanent signs. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new curb & gutter. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work northbound from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagger assisted westbound lane closure between Conner Road and 700' west of Westside Dr NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/06/25 to 02/21/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 5) to SR-74 (LM 6.1): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-311. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue punch list work on SR-40. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations will be necessary during this work. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-74. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to have nightly lane closures on I-75 (North and South) and on I-24 (East and West) from Monday (2/17) through Wednesday (2/19). These closures are necessary to rework, realign, remove and replace temporary concrete barrier wall throughout the project.) It may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or repairing guardrail, attenuators, etc. Portions of the left lane on North and South Terrace between Germantown Road and Spring Creek Road will remain closed for the installation of drainage structures, sanitary sewers, retaining and noise wall construction. All work is weather permitting. The entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road are currently closed. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-148 (LOOKOUT MTN. SCENIC HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 3: Flagger assisted lane closure at the intersection of Cravens Terrace and SR-148 (Scenic Hwy). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/06/25 to 02/20/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [Chatt Gas - Utility Department]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Utility Work southbound from LM 10 to LM 11: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-153 between O'Henry Drive and Oyler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/18/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-806]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8 to LM 9: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-17 (Bonny Oaks Drive) between Cross Street and S. Access Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/10/25 to 02/19/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-052]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8 to LM 9: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-17 (Bonny Oaks Drive) at the intersection with S. Access Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/18/25 through 02/20/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-071]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (CAMPBELL ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.8 to LM 6.89: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-17 (Campbell Street) between Prospect Way and Vinewood Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/07/25 to 02/21/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-450]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 17 to LM 18: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-2 (Lee Hwy) between McCrary Lane and Ballard Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/19/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-861]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: Shoulder closures on SR-317 (Bonny Oaks Drive) between Silverdale Road and Kirkman Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/17/25 through 02/21/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-061]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 15 to LM 16: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-8 (Signal Mountain Blvd) between Palisades Road and Sunset Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/11/25 to 02/21/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-042]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps. There will be a traffic shift on I-75 NB Exit Ramp to Hamilton Place mall on 02/03/25. The left turn lane will be closed for the construction of a temporary asphalt shoulder. Beginning 02/05/25 Hamilton Loop Road lane closures will be implemented between the intersections near Markman’s Jewelers and Texas Roadhouse. I-75 NB and SB between MM 3.0 to MM 8.0 starting 2/10/25, contract crews will begin nightly operations to install concrete bridge beams for a new bridge over I-75 from Hamilton Place Blvd. This work will include rolling roadblocks and lane closures on I-75 NB and SB and the closure of the loop ramp exiting Hamilton Place Blvd to I-75 SB. I-75 Ramp On from Hamilton Place Blvd will be closed from 10 PM to 6 AM nightly for bridge beam erection. This work is expected to be completed 2/25/25. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: The McCallie Tunnel will be cleaned 02/19/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM. A flagging operation will be setup to direct traffic as one tube will be cleaned at a time. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for bridge and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/13/25, 02/14/25, 02/17/25, 02/18/25 and 02/19/25 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for bridge work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: The Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be closed 02/19/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM for cleaning. A detour will be in effect during the closures to direct traffic to alternative routes. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: The Bachman Tunnel will be closed 02/20/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM for cleaning. A detour will be in effect during the closures to direct traffic to alternative routes. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 emergency sinkhole repairs at two locations near LM 4.2: During this reporting period the contractor will continue roadway repair work on SR-39. SR-39 will remain closed near LM 4.20 for the duration of this project. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNY309]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.09 to LM 3.25: Traffic will be reduced to one lane both directions with a flagging operation on SR-60 over the Tri-County Veterans Bridge at the Rhea-Meigs County Line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/23/24 through 04/24/25 from 8am - 4pm, weather permitting. [133847.00]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue phase 2 grading operations. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. Motorists should also be aware that traffic was recently moved onto a portion of the new bridge and there is a new traffic pattern through the project site.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Cumberland County in Crossville on I-40 at exits 320, 322, and 329. Various ramps require repairs and during the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNX411]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. [Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be replacing various ground mounted signs in Cumberland and Putnam Counties on I-40. This work will require shoulder closures at each location. A crash truck will be on site at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Dunlap/CNY131]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: Sweeping operations are planned throughout Region 2 this reporting period. Sweeping operations are mobile operations along the inside and outside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM for interstates and high traffic state routes, while daytime sweeping can be anticipated between 9 AM to 3 PM for lower traffic state routes.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY210]

REGION 2 Various Interstate and SRs - Cable Barrier Repair: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform cable barrier rail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Typically, only a shoulder closure will be used in the median, but lane closures will be employed as needed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNY183]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNY062: SR-299 at Westel Bridge LM 2.76 to LM 2.82 is reduced to one 10-foot lane across the bridge.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

WARREN COUNTY - CNY196: Maximum width 15 feet in both directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

