DJ Mannie Fresh Hosts Fat Tuesday 2nd Annual Mardi Gras in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fat Tuesday Presents the 2nd Annual Mardi Gras in MemphisDJ Mannie Fresh and the Biggest Parade EverCelebrating The Fat Tuesday Brand Partnership with Whip ShotsHonoring University of Memphis Football Team and Head Coach Ryan SilverfieldGet ready to experience the energy, culture, and excitement of Mardi Gras like never before! The 2nd Annual Mardi Gras in Memphis returns from February 21st to 23rd, 2025, transforming Downtown Memphis into a dynamic celebration of music, food, and community spirit. Inspired by the legendary New Orleans tradition and hosted by the world-famous Mannie Fresh, this three-day festival will bring together locals and visitors alike for an unforgettable experience. Click here to see highlights from last year's epic celebration.This festival is happening with the support of the Mayor’s office, Senator London Lamar, the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), and the Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA). Mardi Gras in Memphis is a cultural movement to galvanize the downtown area and tourism in Memphis. “We’re bringing this to the community to amplify the excitement as well as shed light on the safe space that exist in Memphis,” says festival co-founder Mowbray Rowand. Participants from neighboring states Arkansas and Mississippi, will be joining in the celebration, making this a truly regional event. Additionally, every high school in Memphis has committed to being part of the parade, ensuring a spectacular showcase of local talent and school spirit.The Mardi GLOW Bar Crawl (Friday, February 21st)Kicking off the weekend in dazzling fashion, the Mardi GLOW Bar Crawl invites attendees to explore Downtown Memphis' top bars and restaurants. Partnering with Sprock N Roll, horse-drawn carriages, and other transportation vendors, this lively event will illuminate Main Street with neon and festive cheer.Mardi Gras Memphis Parade & Block Party (Saturday, February 22nd)The signature parade will feature eye-catching floats, electrifying marching bands, dance troupes, and local car clubs rolling through the streets. The excitement continues with a sprawling block party, boasting live music on multiple stages, food tasting stations, art installations, vendor markets, and cultural performances.Mardi Masquerade Night (Sunday, February 23rd)Closing out the celebration in grand style, businesses and venues across Downtown Memphis will host masked-themed parties. Flagship events at ESCO Memphis and Fat Tuesday (official sponsor of the Memphis Grizzlies) will set the tone for an enchanting night of mystery, elegance, and fun, with participating venues adding to the revelry. As event organizer and esteemed businesswoman Cherina Rowand has shared, "Mardi Gras is a celebration of community and culture. It gives the people of our city an opportunity to come together for a positive and inclusive experience. As downtown business owners we want to create spaces for people to reengage with a growing and thriving downtown community. Last year’s Main Street Block Party was a great celebration. Live musical acts, bands, car clubs, dance teams, vendors and more!""This year we are turning it up a notch with celebrity guest DJ Mannie Fresh bringing some authentic New Orleans flavor to the Block Party that follows the Main Street Parade," adds Mowbray Rowand, the other half of the dynamic business duo behind Fat Tuesday, ESCO, and this epic yearly celebration. "It has been a pleasure to collaborate with city leaders, MPD, the school board and other local leaders to bring this event to Memphis.Beyond the festivities, Mardi Gras in Memphis 2025 is dedicated to giving back. This year’s event will focus on supporting local causes, with a portion of proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, contributing to life-saving treatments and care for children in need. In collaboration with The HUB and local shelters, the festival will also provide care packages and volunteer efforts to support Memphis' unhoused residents.In addition, funds raised will help support local marching bands, giving them the opportunity to represent Memphis at Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans and beyond.Mardi Gras in Memphis attendees will be celebrating The Fat Tuesday Brand Partnership with Whip Shots!The festival is also set to honor the University of Memphis Football Team and Head Coach Ryan Silverfield at the biggest Mardi Gras In Memphis Parade. The team is nationally ranked with 10 consecutive winning seasons.Stay updated with event details @MardiGrasMemphis

