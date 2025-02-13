Submit Release
Iowa Phosphorus (P) Index Calculator update

DES MOINES -- Manure management planners should note that the Iowa NRCS updated the Iowa Phosphorus (P) Index calculator in April of 2024. 

This updated calculator must be used for any P Index updates to application fields contained in a manure management plan (MMP), and can be downloaded from the NRCS Field Office Technical Guide

All fields must be updated to the new calculator at the time a full plan is due. The use of the outdated calculator will result in the MMP being considered incomplete.  Please note that the Detailed Report now has a different look, but it is still the report that should be submitted with an MMP. 

Visit the DNR's AFO web page or contact your local DNR Field Office with any questions.

