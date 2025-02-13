Livestocks water quality conservation loans available

DES MOINES -- The State Revolving Fund (SRF) offers conservation loans to landowners for installing water quality practices via Linked Deposit loan programs. Landowners can borrow up to $500,000 at a maximum interest rate of 3%. These loans can solely finance projects or be combined with existing state or federal cost share funds such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Division of Soil Conservation and Water Quality (DSCWQ), in collaboration with local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD), administers the program. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) serves as the financial agent.

The Livestock Water Quality Program (LWQP) extends low-interest loans to livestock producers to prevent, minimize, or eliminate non-point source pollution from animal feeding operations in Iowa’s rivers and streams. Eligible practices include manure management lagoons, roofed manure management structures, and fencing for rotational grazing.

The loan is available for existing operations under 1,000 Animal Units and could involve closing existing open feed lots depending on the scope of the project. Producers can borrow up to $500,000 with loan terms of up to 15 years.

To initiate the process, visit your local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) office to discuss the loan program and your operation with staff. You’ll complete an application and collaborate with staff to determine eligible items for the loan. Upon approval, you’ll work with an approved lender of your choice to establish loan terms.

For more information, contact Derek Namanny at the Iowa Department of Agriculture at (515) 281-6148 or Derek.Namanny@IowaAgriculture.gov.