Enhanced penalty for battery on peace officer clears House Judiciary Committee  

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement today after the House Judiciary Committee unanimously passed House Bill 103, which strengthens the penalty for battery on a peace officer.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every single day to keep New Mexicans safe. They deserve to know that we have their backs and won’t tolerate behavior that puts them at risk.”

House Bill 103 proposes classifying aggravated battery on a police officer as a second-degree felony when it involves: inflicting great bodily harm, using a deadly weapon, or committing the act in a manner likely to cause great bodily harm or death.

The bill now goes to the House floor.

