CourTex Construction Delivers Expert Court Construction & Resurfacing to Dallas-Based Institutions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CourTex Construction, a premier sports court construction and resurfacing company , today announced that they are fully prepared for a robust 2025 in the Dallas area, offering complete commercial tennis, basketball, pickleball, and other custom court solutions. With a strong track record of delivering top-tier courts for notable institutions such as Texas Tech, Brookhaven Country Club, and the University of Texas at Arlington, CourTex Construction is poised to meet the region’s growing demand for high-performance athletic and recreational facilities.High-Quality Construction & Resurfacing ServicesCourTex Construction’s experienced team specializes in a range of services, including new court design and installation, resurfacing, repair, and regular maintenance. By using high-grade materials and state-of-the-art installation techniques, the company delivers durable, visually appealing, and safe playing surfaces for athletes and casual players alike. From classic tennis courts and basketball courts to popular pickleball and multi-use facilities, CourTex tailors every project to meet the unique needs of its commercial clientele.“Building up our pressence in Dallas is a natural progression for CourTex Construction. Over the years, we’ve proudly partnered with leading institutions like Texas Tech, Brookhaven Country Club, and UT Arlington—and we’re excited to extend our personalized, high-quality services to even more local commercial properties,” said Weston Ready, CEO at CourTex Construction. “Our mission is to help organizations throughout Dallas create and maintain the very best sports and recreational facilities for their communities.”Commitment to Safety & InnovationCourTex Construction ensures that all courts adhere to industry-best practices for safety and performance. This includes incorporating slip-resistant materials, shock-absorbing layers, and durable surfacing designed to endure heavy use and Texas’s fluctuating weather conditions. Additionally, the company provides customization options such as lighting, fencing, color coatings, and branding to reflect each client’s unique vision and functional requirements.Meeting Dallas’s Growing NeedsAs Dallas continues to expand, so too does the need for modern recreational and athletic amenities. CourTex Construction’s move into the market aims to support schools, universities, country clubs, sports complexes, and commercial property owners who demand high-quality court solutions. Backed by a comprehensive project management process, the company focuses on timely delivery without compromising on quality or safety standards.“Our broad expertise in designing, building, and resurfacing courts for a variety of clients—including educational institutions, sports clubs, and private organizations—positions us perfectly to serve Dallas,” added [Name]. “We’re proud to bring our passion for premium sports construction to a city that values excellence and innovation.”About CourTex ConstructionCourTex Construction is a Texas-based leader in court construction and resurfacing services, specializing in tennis, basketball, pickleball, and other custom sports surfaces. Committed to using high-grade materials and modern techniques, the company ensures every project meets rigorous safety and performance standards. CourTex Construction has already worked with a host of esteemed clients across Texas and is poised to meet the growing needs of Dallas’s dynamic market. For more information about CourTex Construction, visit their website here

