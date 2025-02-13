Annual White Bass Run Looking Strong in East Texas

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Heavy fall rain will mean anglers in east Texas should enjoy prime white bass fishing this spring, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists predict, while results could be spottier in central and south Texas.

Each spring, white bass run upstream from reservoirs into rivers and creeks to spawn, creating prime fishing opportunities for new and seasoned anglers. White bass can be targeted from the bank, motorized boat or paddle craft in multiple publicly accessible locations throughout the state.

East Texas could have the most potential this year for anglers to pursue white bass. Heavy rainfalls in late fall and winter increased river levels, water flows and muddied the water. TPWD biologists predict a good year for white bass fishing and in deep east Texas, the Sabine River above Toledo Bend reservoir is the top fishery. Reports indicate large females began to move up-river in mid-January.

The Neches River and Kickapoo Creek above Lake Palestine offer more prime spots for white bass in East Texas. Inland Fisheries staff also recommend staying on Highway 31 and accessing Chambers Creek above Richland Chambers and according to reports, Lake Houston shows promise with good reports coming out of Peach, Caney, and Spring creeks and Luce’s Bayou.

Reports indicate recent rainfall and releases from Lake Lavon in north central Texas have triggered the male white bass to head upstream. Hot spots include the East Fork of the Trinity River below Lake Lavon and upstream of Lake Ray Hubbard off State Highway 78. White Bass anglers can also hook into the occasional hybrid striper coming up from Ray Hubbard. Another hot spot is on the Stewart Creek arm of Lake Lewisville where public trails along the creek in Frisco grant access for fishing.

In central Texas, the Hill Country and south Texas, the run could be hit and miss due to some rivers and reservoirs currently experiencing low water levels and low flows. These conditions could have an impact on the timing and size of the white bass run. Some well-timed rain events in the coming weeks could change the situation for the better.

Early reports from Inland Fisheries Division staff in San Antonio are showing signs that the Nueces River also could be a hot spot this year. Popular runs in the Waco area that could hold promise this year include the South Bosque River and Hog Creek at the southern end of Lake Waco, Nolan River above Pat Cleburne Lake, Cowhouse Creek on the North-West side of Belton, Lampasas River above Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the Brazos above Whitney and Granbury Lakes, the Navasota River above Lake Limestone, Fort Parker State Park Lake and Mexia especially above Lake Limestone.

White bass, also known as sand bass, are a popular freshwater species preferred by Texas anglers both for sport fishing and for the dinner table. While most riverside property is privately owned, public access to high-quality white bass runs can be found at many Texas State Parks, Texas Paddling Trails, leased River Access and Conservation Area (RACA) sites and highway and bridge crossings.

Below are some accessible locations for the white bass run:

Brazos River: Fuller’s Folly River Ranch and Sandy Bottoms River Company are recent site additions to the RACA program upstream of Lake Granbury. Reports indicate water flow remains below normal overall, but TPWD staff are hopeful that recent rain events with the potential for more in early spring, will support a good run from Lake Granbury into the upstream section of the river.

Neches River: Above Lake Palestine, anglers can find public access at Chandler River Park featured in this TPWD YouTube Video. This RACA site offers nearly 6,000 feet of river frontage for bank fishing and includes a boat ramp and kayak launch.

Llano River: The Kingsland Slab RV Camp provides access to the river, with 750 feet of river frontage along the Llano River. This RACA) site offers free public fishing access and is located at 7300 River Oaks Dr. in Kingsland.

Sabine River: Above Toledo Bend Reservoir in Panola County, anglers can find public access for white bass fishing at the Grand Bluff Boat Ramp, which offers 275 feet of river frontage and a single trailer boat ramp. This RACA site offers free public access to the Black Shoals fishing hole located about 3 miles upstream.

Frio River: Above Choke Canyon Reservoir, anglers can find public access points for white bass fishing at county road and highway crossings, including the Highway 99 bridge crossing and boat ramp in McMullen County.

Colorado River: Above Lake Buchanan, bank anglers can fish for white bass at Colorado Bend State Park. The park offers a boat ramp (currently closed to motorboats) and bank access.

TPWD recommends that anglers check the water levels and river flows before heading to their favorite location.

A variety of artificial lures and flies will work for anglers targeting white bass, including small jigs, crank baits and streamers. Night fishing using lights or around lighted docks can also be effective. White bass are excellent table fare for anglers looking for versatile and healthy source of protein. The daily bag limit for white bass is 25 with a 10-inch minimum length. More information on fishing regulations can be found in the TPWD Outdoor Annual.

As always, don’t forget to purchase your fishing license unless exempt. Funds from the sale of fishing licenses are used to make fishing better by supporting TWPD hatcheries and fish stockings, fish habitat enhancement, fisheries management, outreach activities and more. Purchase online or at a retailer near you.

For more information about white bass identification, fishing patterns, life history, biology and access to public sites visit the White Bass Fishing in Central Texas website.