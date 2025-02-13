Sollum Technologies and Indoor Ag-Con Announce Recipients of the Sollum Student Scholarship

Recipient Brandan Shur Recipient Erica Hernandez

Two PhD Students Awarded Full Conference Experience at 2025 Edition of Indoor Ag-Con in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con and Sollum Technologies are pleased to announce the recipients of the inaugural Sollum Student Scholarship to Indoor Ag-Con: Erica Hernandez and Brandan Shur. These two outstanding PhD students, both conducting research in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), will receive an all-expense-paid opportunity to attend the March 11-12, 2025, edition of Indoor Ag-Con at the Westgate Las Vegas.Sponsored by Sollum Technologies, a leader in dynamic LED lighting for CEA, this scholarship program is designed to support the next generation of researchers and innovators by providing hands-on exposure to industry advancements, networking opportunities, and educational sessions at the largest conference and trade show for indoor and greenhouse farming.Meet the Scholarship Recipients:Brandan Shur is a first-year PhD student at Virginia Tech in Dr. Michael Evans’ CEA Innovation Lab, where he is focused on developing innovative crops for hydroponic greenhouse and indoor farms. His research explores how electrical conductivity levels, salt types, and nutrient solutions influence micro-dwarf tomato flavor and yield, aiming to bridge the gap between CEA and high-quality fruit production.Erica Hernandez is pursuing a PhD in Biology with a focus on plant-microbe interactions at Portland State University. The host plant she is studying is lupin, and she’s growing her research plants in several on-campus greenhouses rather than pursuing strictly field studies. Her objective is to identify bacteria that may potentially be useful in mitigating the effects of climate change.“We are thrilled to welcome Erica and Brandan to Indoor Ag-Con 2025,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con. “Their work in CEA research is impressive, and we hope this experience provides valuable insights, connections, and inspiration for their future careers.”Jenny Zammit, Vice President of Marketing at Sollum Technologies, added, “At Sollum Technologies, we are deeply committed to fostering the next generation of agricultural innovators. Erica and Brandan’s research represents the kind of forward-thinking science that will drive the future of controlled environment agriculture. We are proud to support their attendance at Indoor Ag-Con to engage with industry leaders and new technologies.”Both recipients will receive:• A full-access conference pass to the 2025 Indoor Ag-Con event.• Round-trip airfare (coach).• A two-night hotel stay at the Westgate Las Vegas (room and tax included).• A daily per diem for meals and expenses.This initiative aligns with Sollum Technologies’ mission to advance sustainable agriculture and Indoor Ag-Con’s commitment to fostering industry growth and education. Erica and Brandan will have the opportunity to engage with leading growers, researchers, and technology providers during the two-day event, expanding their knowledge and professional networks.Visit event Indoor Ag-Con for event details and information on the Sollum Student Scholarship at www.indoor.ag and Sollum’s website on its technology at www.sollum.tech About Indoor Ag-Con:Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con is the premier trade show and conference for vertical farming, greenhouse, and controlled environment agriculture (CEA). Bringing together industry leaders and innovators, the event showcases cutting-edge technology, market trends, and research advancements across the CEA sector.About Sollum Technologies:Sollum Technologies offers the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun’s natural light to illuminate closed environments like greenhouses and research facilities. Powered by AI-driven SUN as a Servicecloud platform, Sollum’s award-winning solution delivers unparalleled flexibility and efficiency for growers worldwide.

