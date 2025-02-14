A.D.A.M. Music Project Releases Nostalgic Funk Rock Anthem "Dig Duggin" on February 14, 2025

Dig Duggin Album Cover A.D.A.M. Music Project Band A.D.A.M. Music Project Logo

A Retro Arcade-Inspired Track Featuring Pete Mitchell of No More Kings and Guitar Virtuoso Dameon Aranda

Dig Dug was a rite of passage for so many of us growing up. Dig Duggin is my way of celebrating those memories while bringing a fresh, funky rock vibe to today’s music scene.” — Adam DeGraide

FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.D.A.M. Music Project is set to release their latest single, "Dig Duggin," a high-energy funk rock track inspired by the iconic 80s arcade game Dig Dug. Written by Adam DeGraide and Dameon Aranda, composed and arranged by Adam DeGraide, vocals by Pete Mitchell of No More Kings and an electrifying guitar solo by Dameon Aranda of Aranda, "Dig Duggin" is a nostalgic anthem that transports listeners back to the golden age of arcade gaming.With catchy lyrics like "Gonna keep diggin cuz I gotta keep diggin down" and "I just wanna wear the crown, so you know I gotta dig down," the track captures the relentless spirit of chasing high scores and the thrill of friendly competition. The song's infectious groove and vibrant arrangement are perfectly complemented by Mitchell’s dynamic vocal delivery and Aranda's epic guitar solo.To celebrate the release, a YouTube lyric video accompanies the track, bringing smiles and laughs as viewers are transported back to the feeling of being young and carefree in the arcade. With vibrant visuals and nostalgic callbacks, the video beautifully captures the essence of 80s pop culture and arcade mania.Adam DeGraide shares his excitement about the release, saying, "Dig Dug was more than just a game – it was a rite of passage for so many of us growing up. 'Dig Duggin' is my way of celebrating those memories while bringing a fresh, funky rock vibe to today’s music scene. Teaming up with Pete and Dameon made it even more special.""Dig Duggin" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting February 14, 2025. Fans of funk rock, retro gaming, and feel-good music won’t want to miss this energetic, nostalgia-filled anthem.About A.D.A.M. Music ProjectA.D.A.M. Music Project is the creative brainchild of Adam DeGraide, known for producing eclectic, genre-defying music that resonates with listeners of all ages. Collaborating with top-notch vocalists and musicians, A.D.A.M. Music Project continues to push the boundaries of modern music while paying homage to the golden eras that inspire their sound.

Dig Duggin Lyric Video

