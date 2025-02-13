Council Bluffs to Host Film Premiere Honoring Native American History, Issues Proclamation, and Presents Key to the City

The Billy Caldwell movie. Susan L. Kelsey Billy Caldwell poster

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Council Bluffs/PACE is proud to announce the premiere of “The Negotiator: Billy Caldwell” on February 21, 2025, at the Pottawattamie Arts, Culture, and Entertainment (PACE) venue in Council Bluffs. The film explores the life and legacy of Billy Caldwell, a notable figure in Native American history, offering insights into his role as a negotiator, leader, and advocate for Indigenous rights. This premiere provides a unique opportunity for the community to engage with the history and contributions of Native American leaders.Susan L. Kelsey is an award-winning filmmaker who produced the documentary after 30 years of research. Susan worked with local historian, Mary Lou McGinn to complete the research in Council Bluffs. Together, they produced a book and now a film documenting the life of Billy Caldwell.For more details and ticket information, please visit Showpass.In recognition of the Indigenous peoples who originally inhabited and cared for the land, the City of Council Bluffs has issued a formal proclamation honoring Native American nations. The declaration acknowledges Indigenous peoples' deep history, resilience, and cultural contributions, including the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.“This land has a long and rich history, and it is important that we recognize the Indigenous peoples who first called it home,” said Mayor Matt Walsh. “Council Bluffs is committed to learning from the past, building relationships with Native communities, and ensuring that their history is acknowledged and respected.”As a further gesture of appreciation and recognition, Mayor Matt Walsh will present a Key to the City to representatives of Native American tribes during the event. This symbolic act highlights the city’s dedication to strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities and honoring their lasting contributions to the region.City officials hope the film premiere, proclamation, and key presentation will encourage greater awareness and education about Indigenous history, fostering opportunities for meaningful collaboration with Native nations.WHAT: The Negotiator: Billy CaldwellWHEN: Friday, February 21, 2025TIME: Doors open at 6:30 PM, Film starts at 7:00 PM, Q&A at 8:45PMADMISSION: Free Admission, Donations EncouragedVENUE: Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. 6th St, Council Bluffs, IA 51501MORE INFORMATION: https://www.showpass.com/the-negotiator-billy-caldwell/ or www.TheBillyCaldwellMovie.com CONTACT | Danna Kehm, PACE Chief Executive Officer | 712-890-5602 | danna@paceartsiowa.orgCONTACT | Zack Salem, PACE Marketing & PR Coordinator | 712-890-5603 | zack@paceartsiowa.orgCONTACT | City of Council Bluffs - Mayor’s Office | 712-890-5264 | mayor@councilbluffs-ia.gov

