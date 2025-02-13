3Lines’ Orbit Fund Invests in SecureThings, an AI-driven Automotive Cybersecurity Company

We Build With The Bold

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3Lines Venture Capital announced today that its Orbit Fund has invested in SecureThings, world’s first AI-driven cybersecurity platform delivering a real-time ‘security-on-edge, powered by a patented Machine Learning stack and automotive cyber assurance based on deep learning.“Cybersecurity is becoming a new dimension of quality for automobiles and with every line of code which goes in modern automobiles, the cyber risk to modern vehicles is increasing exponentially,” said Vishal Bajpai, the Founder and CEO of SecureThings.“Technologies used in smart vehicles come at the cost of increased opportunity for multi-vector cybersecurity attacks. While the IT industry has established approaches to deal with cyber threats, these protocols cannot directly be applied to automotive cybersecurity, which has its own unique set of complex threat vectors. Working with global automotive manufacturers, SecureThnigs is laser focused on delivering automotive cybersecurity solutions”, Bajpai added.“The future of road-based transportation will continue to embrace high levels of automation, networked vehicles and intelligent transport systems aided by many sensor devices. SecureThings is positioned right at this massive growth opportunity for the cyber security of modern vehicles. 3Lines is pleased to partner with SecureThings as an investor”, said Krishna Kunapuli, Founder and CEO of 3Lines.ABOUT 3Lines3Lines ( https://3Lines.vc ) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. 3Lines invests in Future of Work, Workforce and Industry, Web3.0 and AI-powered early stage companies in the US and India.ABOUT SecureThingsSecureThings ( https://securethings.ai ) is a leading California, USA, based automotive cybersecurity solutions company. The company provides a real-time, multi-layered and adaptive cybersecurity solution for connected vehicles using its patented machine learning algorithm.

