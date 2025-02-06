3Lines’ Orbit Fund Invests in Streetbeat, an AI-powered Wealth Management Platform

We Build With The Bold

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3Lines Venture Capital announced today that its Orbit Fund has invested in Streetbeat , an AI-powered wealth management platform that offers Wealth Copilots for retail investors, wealth managers, and brokers. After having experienced success in the B2C market with more than 80% of individual investors achieving profitability and an increase in trading volume of more than 20%, global wealth managers have begun to adopt Streetbeat’s AI-powered platform and its AI Agents for their clients.“The Streetbeat platform offers significant ROI to Financial Advisors and Wealth Managers for compliance reviews, portfolio management and customer relationship activities. The platform provides AI-driven portfolio management, rebalancing and analysis as well as access to real-time market data and insights”, said Damian Scavo, Founder and CEO of Streetbeat. “Streetbeat platform allows 50% of the workflow to be executed 500x faster and more efficiently, which was not possible earlier, and it enables a potential increase in revenue by 100%”, added Scavo.“3Lines is pleased to partner with and invest in Streetbeat, an industry leading AI-powered wealth management platform, which is regulated by SEC and which will potentially unlock $300B in TAM “, said Krishna Kunapuli, Founder and CEO of 3Lines Venture Capital. “We are looking forward to working with the Streetbeat team of serial entrepreneurs “, added Kunapuli.ABOUT 3Lines3Lines ( https://3Lines.vc ) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. 3Lines invests in Future of Work, Workforce and Industry, Web3.0 and AI-powered early stage companies in the US and India.ABOUT StreetBeatStreetbeat ( https://streetbeat.com ) is a Palo Alto, California, based company which offers an innovative AI-powered investment platform that simplifies and automates investing activities for its global customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.