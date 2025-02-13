Veterinary Massage Gains Mainstream Acceptance as Research Supports Health Benefits for Animals

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterinary massage therapy, once considered an alternative treatment, is rapidly gaining recognition as an integral part of animal healthcare. A growing body of evidence demonstrates its effectiveness in managing pain, improving mobility, and enhancing the overall well-being of pets. With more veterinary professionals learning massage and related techniques, ill and injured animals have more non-invasive options that enhance quality of life.Recent studies highlight the physiological benefits of veterinary medical massage , including improved circulation, reduced muscle tension, and accelerated recovery from injuries or surgery. Additionally, research suggests that massage therapy can decrease inflammation. Massage is commonly included alongside acupuncture and rehabilitation for a comprehensive, multimodal treatment plan. Regular sessions may, in addition, improve an animal’s temperament and emotional resilience, contributing to a more balanced and content companion. After performing whole-body palpation and movement analysis, medical massage providers select from a range of techniques designed to treat the animal’s specific problems.Particularly for post-surgical patients, targeted massage techniques can help reduce scar tissue formation, minimize swelling, and speed recovery. It also improves blood flow and relaxes tissue tension, thereby facilitating return of mobility and the activities of daily living. All of these beneficial attributes make veterinary medical massage a promising field for the advancement of animal health and wellness.“Incorporating medical massage into veterinary care offers a safe and effective way to support healing and improve an animal’s quality of life,” said Dr. Narda G. Robinson, Founder and CEO of CuraCore VET. “As more evidence emerges, its proven value in clinical medicine broadens substantially.”The growing demand has prompted the development of certification programs, ensuring that veterinary professionals acquire expertise in evidence-based massage techniques. Educators in veterinary massage emphasize the importance of understanding anatomy, physiology, and biomechanics.About CuraCore VETCuraCore VET is a leader in science-based integrative medicine for animals, offering education and training in acupuncture, integrative rehabilitation, and medical massage. Committed to advancing veterinary care through research-driven, science-based approaches, CuraCore VET provides resources for veterinary professionals seeking to expand their practice with evidence-based integrative medicine. To learn more, visit https://curacore.org/vet/

