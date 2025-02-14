Star Micronics demonstrates Next Generation Cloud Technology alongside New Multi-Interface POS Printer at EuroCIS 2025

Star Micronics at EuroCIS 2025

Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest point-of-sale technology with a range of POS, payment and kiosk solutions at Hall 9 / A14.

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At EuroCIS 2025 (18 - 20 February, Dusseldörf, Germany), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest point-of-sale technology with a range of POS, payment and kiosk solutions at Hall 9 / A14.Presenting a variety of solutions for retail and hospitality POS as well as self-service kiosks at the event, Star demonstrates its commitment to providing an extensive portfolio of complete POS hardware solutions for Tier One businesses as well as independent retailers and hospitality businesses.As the latest models within one of Star’s most established and successful printer ranges, the TSP100IV X4 receipt printer and TSP100IVSK X4 linerless label printer with exceptional connectivity respond to growing demand across retail and hospitality for future-proof and scalable hardware that can support fixed, mobile and Cloud applications.Redefining efficiency and scalability for online ordering, labelling and POS in retail and hospitality environments, the TSP100IV X4 and TSP100IVSK X4 are equipped with USB, LAN, WLAN and Bluetooth interfaces alongside Cloud connectivity as standard to offer seamless compatibility with iOS, Android and Windows devices. As a result, businesses can connect to a range of fixed and mobile devices as well as futureproof their connectivity. The printers also benefit from Android Open Accessory (AOA) support for direct communication and charging with compatible Android devices.Both models deliver a new WLAN and Bluetooth setup designed to simplify wireless connectivity ‘out-of-the-box’. As a result, users can quickly connect via an auto-generated QR code or via the Star Quick Set Up Utility and be online within less than a minute.Alongside its hardware solutions, Star offers software and integration tools for enhanced connectivity and will be showing its superior CloudPRNT™ Next technology based on the MQTT protocol, enabling almost instant printing in stores and restaurant / venues from cloud-based retail and hospitality software and apps.With CloudPRNT widely used by retail and hospitality establishments worldwide as part of an online ordering platform or e-commerce solution, Star will be demonstrating the latest updates to its established Cloud service StarPrinter.Online, a fully managed Cloud printing and device management platform with minimal set-up time and cost as well as near zero integration. To date, the service has been widely adopted across a variety of sectors from retail and hospitality to healthcare and is continually expanding both in terms of features and global reach.Star responds to the exponential rise in self-service and self-checkout applications with a versatile range of integrated open frame and packaged printing solutions in all formats. Working with specialist software providers, touchscreen manufacturers, payment companies and kiosk integrators, Star will be demonstrating a variety of complete self-service applications for in-store e-commerce, QSR ordering and information display.Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “Star’s commitment to innovation is reflected in an ever-growing portfolio of advanced POS technology solutions as well as complementary services, allowing retailers to successfully address expansion of omnichannel store technology and meet consumer demands both today and in the future.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEAEmail: csmith@Star-EMEA.com

