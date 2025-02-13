ACCIONA ENERGÍA COMPLETES WIND TURBINE INSTALLATION FOR FORTY MILE WIND FARM

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCIONA Energía announced today the successful completion of wind turbine installation for the Forty Mile Wind project in Bow Island, Alberta, Canada, marking a significant step forward in the project’s development. Furthermore, the company has now connected 14 of the 49 turbines to the grid, corresponding to 80MW, meaning they are already supplying clean electricity for Alberta.The Forty Mile Wind project consists of 49 5.7MW capacity Nordex wind turbines, each with a tower height of 108-meters. With a total installed capacity of 280MW, this project is one of Canada’s ten largest wind farms and the largest installation of its kind that ACCIONA Energía has built to date in North America. Upon full energization, the wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power more than 85,000 homes.A team of more than 250 dedicated workers faced temperatures as low as -20˚F/-29˚C and worked around the clock in two shifts to maximize crane lifting windows and complete erection safely. Specialized safety protocols including the implementation of a winter work plan were critical in achieving this milestone.Electrical commissioning is ongoing, and the wind farm is scheduled to be fully operational in spring 2025.ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has more than 14GW of renewable energy and presence in 24 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the majority shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com

