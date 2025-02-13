Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline | 45+ Companies Pioneering the Future of Treatment

Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline

Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and unlock the future growth potential of the Dry Eye Disease treatment landscape.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s 'Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Dry Eye Disease therapies in various stages of clinical development. Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Dry Eye Disease pipeline domain.

For Dry Eye Disease emerging drugs, the Dry Eye Disease pipeline analysis report provides a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development point, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA. The pipeline research covers business opportunities, challenges, future partnerships, strong competitors, and growth strategies.

Key Takeaways from the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s Dry Eye Disease Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline drugs for Dry Eye Disease treatment.

• The leading Dry Eye Disease companies include Alcon, Seikagaku Corporation, Huons, Aramis Biosciences, Invirsa, Inc., IVIEW Therapeutics, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, EyeD Pharma, SELAGINE, Theratome Bio, Alchemedicine, Palatin Technologies, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., ReGenTree/RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Mimetogen, Alcon/Aerie Pharmaceuticals, BRIM Biotechnology, Inc., Mitotech, Senju Pharmaceutical, Sylentis, S.A./PharmaMar, Stuart Therapeutics, VivaVision Biotech, HanAll BioPharma Co., Ltd./Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Redwood Pharma AB, AxeroVision, Inc., OKYO Pharma, Glaukos Corporation, Oculis, and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Dry Eye Disease treatment landscape.

• Key Dry Eye Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include PL9643, Reproxalap, RGN-259 (Tß4), Tavilermide (MIM-D3), AR-15512, BRM421, SI-614, SkQ1 eye drops, SJP-0132, Tivanisiran (SYL1001), ST-100 (Vezocolmitide), VVN001, Tanfanercept Ophthalmic Solution/HL036, RP101, AXR-270 (cream), OK-101, AXR-270, AXR-159, GLK-301 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), Licaminlimab (OCS-02), and others.

• In December 2024, the FDA announced a nationwide recall of a single-use eye drop. Alcon Laboratories recalled one lot of Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count (Lot 10101) following a customer complaint about fungal contamination in a vial. This recall only affects the specified lot.

Dry Eye Disease Overview

Dry eye disease (DED) is a chronic condition that results from dysfunction of the tear film and can be debilitating. It is a complex, multifactorial condition characterized by inflammation of the ocular surface and lacrimal glands, along with reduced tear quality and/or quantity. According to the National Eye Institute, dry eye is defined as “a multifactorial disease of the tears and ocular surface that causes discomfort, visual disturbance, and tear film instability, potentially damaging the ocular surface. It is associated with increased tear film osmolarity and inflammation of the ocular surface.”

DED is generally classified into two categories: aqueous deficient and evaporative. However, these categories are not mutually exclusive, and many patients experience a combination of both. Aqueous tear deficiency occurs when tear production is insufficient, often caused by conditions like Sjogren Syndrome, lacrimal gland diseases, gland obstructions, or systemic medications (such as decongestants and antihistamines). Evaporative dry eye occurs when there is excessive tear evaporation due to a deficiency in the lipid portion of the tear film. In this case, tear production is normal, but the quality of the tears leads to excessive evaporation, typically caused by meibomian gland dysfunction.

Treatment for dry eye disease follows a stepwise approach, varying based on severity. Initial treatments focus on educating patients about the condition, modifying environmental factors (e.g., reducing airflow, screen time, and using humidifiers), identifying and eliminating triggers, using topical lubricants, practicing lid hygiene (e.g., warm compresses and lid scrubs), and incorporating oral essential fatty acids.

For more advanced cases, treatments may include preservative-free lubricants, punctal occlusion (punctal plugs), night-time ointments or moisture goggles, meibomian gland heating/expression devices, intense pulsed light therapy, topical anti-inflammatory drugs (like corticosteroids, cyclosporine, or lifitegrast), and oral antibiotics (e.g., macrolides or tetracyclines).

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

AR-15512: Alcon

AR-15512 is an investigational eye drop being developed by Aerie as a potential treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). It contains a proprietary small-molecule selective agonist of the transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8) cold thermoreceptor, offering a novel therapeutic target for dry eye. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical trials for DED treatment.

HU007: Huons

HU007 is a combination treatment that pairs cyclosporine, an anti-inflammatory agent, with trehalose, which helps protect the tear film. By reducing the cyclosporine concentration to less than half of what is used in existing treatments, it aims to alleviate eye surface irritation, such as burning sensations. It also protects conjunctival epithelial cells from drying-induced damage. Currently in Phase III development, HU007 is being evaluated for its effectiveness in treating Dry Eye Disease.

A197: Aramis Biosciences

A197 is an innovative topical agent targeting the immunopathogenesis of dry eye disease. It offers a unique mechanism of action compared to other dry eye treatments. The drug is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease.

Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies and Companies

• PL9643: Palatin Technologies, Inc.

• Reproxalap: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

• RGN-259 (Tß4): ReGenTree/RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Tavilermide (MIM-D3): Mimetogen

• AR-15512: Alcon/Aerie Pharmaceuticals

• BRM421: BRIM Biotechnology, Inc.

• SI-614: Seikagaku Corporation

• SkQ1 eye drops: Mitotech

• SJP-0132: Senju Pharmaceutical

• Tivanisiran (SYL1001): Sylentis, S.A./PharmaMar

• ST-100 (Vezocolmitide): Stuart Therapeutics

• VVN001: VivaVision Biotech

• Tanfanercept Ophthalmic Solution/HL036: HanAll BioPharma Co., Ltd./Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• RP101: Redwood Pharma AB

• AXR-270 (cream): AxeroVision, Inc.

• OK-101: OKYO Pharma

• AXR-270: AxeroVision, Inc.

• AXR-159: AxeroVision, Inc.

• GLK-301 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream): Glaukos Corporation

• Licaminlimab (OCS-02): Oculis

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type

• Mono

• Combination

• Mono/Combination.

By Stage

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

By Molecule Type

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

• Polymer

• Gene therapy

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report

• Coverage: Global

• Key Dry Eye Disease Companies: Alcon, Seikagaku Corporation, Huons, Aramis Biosciences, Invirsa, Inc., IVIEW Therapeutics, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, EyeD Pharma, SELAGINE, Theratome Bio, Alchemedicine, Palatin Technologies, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., ReGenTree/RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Mimetogen, Alcon/Aerie Pharmaceuticals, BRIM Biotechnology, Inc., Mitotech, Senju Pharmaceutical, Sylentis, S.A./PharmaMar, Stuart Therapeutics, VivaVision Biotech, HanAll BioPharma Co., Ltd./Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Redwood Pharma AB, AxeroVision, Inc., OKYO Pharma, Glaukos Corporation, Oculis, and others,

• Key Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies: PL9643, Reproxalap, RGN-259 (Tß4), Tavilermide (MIM-D3), AR-15512, BRM421, SI-614, SkQ1 eye drops, SJP-0132, Tivanisiran (SYL1001), ST-100 (Vezocolmitide), VVN001, Tanfanercept Ophthalmic Solution/HL036, RP101, AXR-270 (cream), OK-101, AXR-270, AXR-159, GLK-301 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), Licaminlimab (OCS-02), and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Overview

4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

7. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

9. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10. Therapeutic Assessment

11. Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Key Companies

14. Key Products

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Analyst Views

19. Appendix

