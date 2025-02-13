Nominations Open for the 2025 Making Waves Awards, Honoring Insurance Innovation Trailblazers

The 2024 Making Waves Award winners on stage at InsurTech Hartford Symposium. The Making Wave Award trophies. The 2023 recipients receiving their honors.

Now in its third year, the 2025 Making Waves Awards returns to celebrate the visionaries and disruptors transforming the insurance industry.

What started as a way to recognize a handful of pioneers has evolved into a movement celebrating the people who are shaping the future of our industry.” — Stacey Brown, President, InsurTech Hartford

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Making Waves Awards is back for 2025, once again spotlighting the visionaries, disruptors, and changemakers who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the insurance industry. Now in its third year, this prestigious honor recognizes individuals who have made a profound impact on the sector, driving transformation, fostering technological advancements, and shaping the future of insurance.

Nominations for the 2025 Making Waves Awards are officially open, inviting peers, colleagues, and industry leaders to put forward outstanding professionals who are redefining what’s possible in insurtech. Categories include: Industry Thought Leader, Most Innovative Entrepreneur, Innovation Excellence Award - P&C, and Inovation Excellence Award - Life.

To nominate someone, nominees can visit the InsurTech Hartford website.

The 2025 Making Waves Awards will take place on April 29-30 at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium, one of the industry’s premier gatherings of thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers. Award recipients will be honored on stage and presented with a beautifully crafted trophy, recognizing their contributions to pushing the industry forward.

“The growth of the Making Waves Awards since its inception in 2023 has been extraordinary,” said Stacey Brown, President of InsurTech Hartford. “What started as a way to recognize a handful of pioneers has evolved into a movement celebrating the people who are shaping the future of our industry. Year after year, we continue to see remarkable leaders stepping up, driving innovation, and leaving a lasting impact.”

Past Winners Speak to the Award’s Impact

Winning a Making Waves Award is more than just recognition—it’s a testament to the meaningful work shaping the future of insurance. Past recipients have shared the powerful impact of this honor:

“Working to try to get people thinking about and engaging in making meaningful change in our industry, you rarely get signs that it’s having an impact. When I found out I was receiving one of the inaugural Making Waves Awards, I felt genuinely seen for what I’ve been trying to do, and that meant so much.”

— Bryan Falchuk, President & CEO, Property & Liability Resource Bureau

“Being honored with InsurTech Hartford's industry influencer award gives recognition of a tremendous amount of hard work that takes place in building influence and driving industry innovation that isn't always easy to see. It also allows me to more easily build strategic alliances with others who are on the same path with the same passion for our industry. It's an invaluable community of leaders and innovators that gives us something special to share and build upon for others.”

— Marissa Buckley, Co-Founder, RevUp

“It was humbling to be a recipient of the 2024 Making Waves Award at IHS. It has had a significant impact in helping build my professional network and continue to establish authority in my industry niche.”

— Curtis Goldsborough, President, National Insurance Inspection Services

“For me, it was a testament to all the work I’ve done in the industry! It also reaffirmed that titles are a dime a dozen floating, but true work and hustle get recognized!”

— Bobbie Shrivastav, Founder, Solvrays

“The Making Waves Awards are a unique opportunity to recognize people in our industry who are shaking up the way that we think and changing the discussion! No other event captures that energy in the same way.”

— Ema Roloff, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant, Roloff Consulting

“The Making Waves Award inspired me to consider how I can make an impact in our industry every day and reminds us how big waves often begin as small and constant ripples. In my practice area, we inform and help clients learn, grow, and connect within the P&C ecosystem with this in mind.”

— Alan Demers, President, InsurTech Consulting, LLC

Nomination Process & Criteria

The Making Waves Awards honors individuals based on their notable industry accomplishments, commitment to innovation, and active leadership in advancing insurance. Whether they are founders, thought leaders, or change agents within established firms, nominees must have demonstrated a clear impact in shaping the industry’s future.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Brett@coversecomms.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.