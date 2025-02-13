DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael O. Sznapstajler Appointed 2025 Chairman of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce Cobb Cole is pleased to announce that Michael O. Sznapstajler, a distinguished partner in the firm’s Environmental and Land Use Department, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce for 2025.The Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce serves as a "Chamber of Influence," advocating for its members by promoting a fair and equitable business environment, fostering collaboration and engagement within the community, and demonstrating leadership and a commitment to diversity to enhance the region's success.This outstanding leadership role recognizes Michael’s experience and commitment to community and business enhancement. Michael's legal practice focuses on environmental law with a specific emphasis on the redevelopment of brownfield sites in Florida, where he assists clients with voluntary cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated properties, brownfield site rehabilitation agreements, regulatory and economic development incentives, and advocacy before local governments and state regulatory agencies. His involvement not only demonstrates his expertise but also his dedication to creating sustainable solutions for communities.Beyond his extensive professional qualifications, Michael is a well-respected figure in the community, having served in leadership roles such as Chair of the Daytona Beach Downtown Development Authority and President of the Young Professionals Group. He is also a Board Member of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties, further demonstrating his commitment to fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life in the region through various local initiatives."We wholeheartedly support Michael in his new role as Chairman of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce," said Mark Watts, Managing Partner at Cobb Cole. "His proven track record and unwavering commitment to community service align perfectly with the goals of the Chamber, and we are confident he will make a significant impact in this leadership position."Cobb Cole looks forward to supporting Michael in his role as Chairman and continuing to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community. For more information about Cobb Cole and Michael Sznapstajler’s work, please visit cobbcole.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.