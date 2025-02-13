Log-hub’s New and Enhanced Tools for Smarter Cost Management, Enhanced Routing, and More

Log-hub 5.0 Log-hub Logo

Log-hub’s latest update boosts cost management, routing, and geocoding with smarter tools like Matrix Creator, External Costs, and enhanced data input workflows

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log-hub announces a major update to its Supply Chain Apps, delivering powerful enhancements that streamline cost management, route optimization, and data-driven decision-making. The latest release introduces the Matrix Creator, improved data input workflows, and key updates to Milkrun Optimization Plus, Transport Optimization Plus, and Geocoding Apps. These features empower supply chain professionals with greater efficiency, cost control, and accuracy.

Matrix Creator: The Smarter Way to Structure Freight Costs

At the heart of this update is the Matrix Creator, designed to generate freight matrices with customizable parameters based on historical shipment data. Businesses managing complex shipping patterns can now structure freight costs using four matrix types, including weight-zone and weight-distance models. With settings like smoothness (to prevent abrupt cost jumps) and degression (to apply decreasing rates), companies can align cost structures with their business goals.

Even more valuable is the synergy with the Freight Matrix App. While Freight Matrix simplifies shipment cost calculations, Matrix Creator analyzes past shipment costs to generate competitive rate tables. This feature is particularly beneficial for LSPs preparing tenders or tariff proposals, as it provides a structured approach to pricing. Together, Matrix Creator and Freight Matrix offer a complete rate management loop, helping businesses optimize pricing strategies, negotiate better contracts, and identify discrepancies in their cost structures.

Milkrun Optimization Plus & Transport Optimization Plus Apps: Precision in Routing and Cost Control

The latest update introduces the External Costs feature, a powerful "make or buy" decision-making tool, enabling businesses to evaluate whether handling deliveries in-house or outsourcing to a third party is more cost-effective. This advanced cost management capability offers a level of insight rarely found in route planning systems.

Beyond external cost consideration, new enhancements bring even greater flexibility:

✔ Cost per Stop – Accurately calculate delivery or pickup expenses at each location.

✔ Maximum Route Distance – Set limits to ensure routes remain efficient and cost-effective.

✔ Minimum Travel Time – Optimize routes to reduce time spent on the road.

✔ Maximum Distance Between Stops – Keep routes practical while managing costs effectively.

These features empower fleet managers to refine cost structures, enhance financial transparency, and optimize routing strategies, ultimately reducing expenses while maintaining high service quality.

Input Based on Dataset: Save Time and Reduce Errors

Manually re-entering data is now a thing of the past. With the new dataset input feature, users can pull saved datasets directly into Log-hub’s applications, eliminating repetitive data entry. Whether for center of gravity analysis, location planning, or network design, this seamless integration improves workflow efficiency and ensures data consistency.

Geocoding Enhancements for Improved and Trusted Accuracy

Accurate mapping is critical for supply chain planning. The latest geocoding enhancements introduce:

• LLM-Powered typo correction to automatically fix address errors, using technology that detects and corrects spelling mistakes in input addresses.

• A new validation quality system that evaluates geocoding accuracy based on input-output similarity, completeness, and bounding box size.

Users can now trust more precise mapping results, reducing location errors and improving operational efficiency.

Additional Enhancements: Faster Processing, Smarter Integrations

Beyond these major updates, the Log-hub Platform now includes:

• Scenario Comparison Speed Boost – helping users compare supply chain scenarios faster, enabling quicker decision-making during critical planning stages.

• New APIs for Demand Forecasting App & CO2 Emissions Analysis – allowing seamless integration of forecasting and emissions tracking into the users’ existing workflows.

• KNIME Hub Integration – New nodes for demand forecasting and emissions analytics simplify data processing in KNIME models.

With this update, Log-hub continues to empower supply chain professionals with smarter, data-driven tools that drive efficiency and cost savings. To see these features in action, visit our website.

