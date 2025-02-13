CareTrack Sets the Stage for 2025 Growth

Remote healthcare solution increases impact and growth medical practices nationwide

By serving as a true extension of our partners' teams, we’re driving meaningful outcomes for healthcare practices and their patients.” — CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Derek Skinner

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareTrack , a leading provider of remote healthcare solutions, is celebrating a year of growth and innovation as it sets its sights on continued success in 2025.“Our team remains dedicated to expanding our reach, strengthening our partnerships, and enhancing patient care,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Derek Skinner said. “By serving as a true extension of our partners' teams, we’re driving meaningful outcomes for healthcare practices and their patients. I am optimistic about the developments and impact our team will continue to make.”Key milestones in 2024:More than 200 percent patient growth – Expanded patient network threefold in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), strengthening CareTrack’s impact on remote care.- AI-powered advancements – Introduced AI-driven tools to increase efficiency, scalability and accuracy.- Industry recognition – Named a 2024 “Atlanta Business Chronicle” Pacesetter Award winner for rapid growth.- Enhanced RPM – Improved RPM offerings with strong patient and provider feedback.- Market expansion – Extended services into new areas, including cardiology and health systems.- Strategic leadership growth – Elevated Derek Skinner as CEO, Jackie McGuinn as senior vice president of revenue, Andy Skinner as senior vice president of operations and Kevin Tice as vice president of product development.- Thought leadership initiatives – Launched Physician and Healthcare Expert Roundtable series to foster innovation and collaboration.CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com

