Hofstra University Achieves R2 Research Classification

Hofstra designated a High Research Spending and Doctorate Production University (R2) by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hofstra University has earned the distinction of a High Research Spending and Doctorate Production University (R2) by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education , marking a significant milestone in the University’s academic and research trajectory. This recognition highlights Hofstra’s high caliber faculty, whose efforts have led to increased research expenditures, the expansion of doctoral programs, and a commitment to advancing knowledge that improves society.The R2 designation is awarded to institutions that confer at least 20 doctoral research degrees annually and invest a minimum of $5 million in total research expenditures, as reported through the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey. Hofstra has surpassed these benchmarks consistently over the past four years. In 2024 alone, Hofstra awarded 95 doctoral degrees and invested $10.4 million in research, including over $3.5 million in sponsored grant expenditures.“This recognition reflects Hofstra’s commitment to advancing research that drives meaningful change,” said Susan Poser, president of Hofstra University. “This R2 status is a recognition of Hofstra’s leadership role in higher education, offering hands-on research opportunities for students while strengthening the economic vitality of our community. This milestone aligns with our new strategic plan, Hofstra 100, which prioritizes interdisciplinary collaboration and research, community engagement, and student success.”Since 2021, Hofstra has increased its doctoral degree conferrals by 72%, research expenditures by 88%, and sponsored grant expenditures by 122%, reflecting the University’s commitment to expanding its scholarly enterprise, supporting faculty innovation, and enhancing student participation in high-impact research.“Our outstanding faculty have built a strong foundation of academic excellence, and this designation will enhance our ability to further attract top-tier faculty, undergraduate and graduate students, new sources of grant revenue and research partners,” said Charlie Riordan, Hofstra provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “As we continue to grow, Hofstra is committed to research that addresses societal challenges, contributes to meaningful discoveries and fosters workforce development.”Hofstra’s new R2 status is the result of growth of its doctoral programs in STEM, health sciences, and education, alongside increasing success in securing federal and private research funding. With this designation, Hofstra joins a distinguished group of universities recognized for their commitment to research and graduate education.For more information about Hofstra University’s research initiatives, visit www.hofstra.edu/r2 About Hofstra UniversityFounded in 1935, Hofstra University is a nationally recognized private institution on a 244-acre arboretum campus on Long Island, New York. With over 10,000 students, Hofstra offers 175+ undergraduate and 200+ graduate programs across diverse fields, including business, communication, education, health sciences, and engineering. Students benefit from small classes, hands-on learning, NCAA Division I athletics, and access to top faculty in state-of-the-art facilities. Located near Manhattan and Atlantic Ocean beaches, Hofstra provides a dynamic blend of urban, suburban, and coastal experiences.

Rising in Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.