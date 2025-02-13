The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Laser Spa Studio

Laser Spa Studio in Long Beach, NY, now offers the advanced PicoWay® laser, a cutting-edge treatment for pigmentation, acne scars, wrinkles, and tattoo removal.

LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser Spa Studio is proud to announce that it now offers the revolutionary PicoWaylaser technology from Candela. PicoWay has garnered widespread acclaim and national recognition, including a feature on NBC’s Today Show.The PicoWay laser is an advanced, FDA-cleared technology that offers a transformative approach to skin rejuvenation , addressing various concerns such as sun damage, pigmented lesions, melasma, and acne scars. Utilizing ultra-fast picosecond pulses, PicoWay targets unwanted pigmentation while stimulating collagen production, all without harming the surrounding tissue. This non-invasive treatment provides impressive results with minimal downtime, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a smoother, clearer, and more radiant complexion. Whether your goal is to diminish discoloration, improve acne scars, or enhance your skin’s overall tone and texture, PicoWay delivers a safe and highly effective solution customized to meet your specific needs.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out.This remarkably innovative PicoWaylaser:- Reduces PigmentationEffectively treats unwanted pigmentation, including sunspots, age spots, freckles, and melasma, to restore a more even skin tone.- Treats Acne ScarsImproves the appearance of acne scars by stimulating collagen production and promoting smoother, healthier-looking skin.- Minimizes Fine Lines and WrinklesEncourages collagen and elastin production, helping to reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful appearance.- Removes TattoosOffers advanced laser technology to break down tattoo ink of all colors with greater precision and fewer treatments compared to traditional methods.- Enhances Skin Texture and RadianceRejuvenates the skin by addressing irregular texture, improving overall clarity, and achieving a brighter, more radiant complexion."We are excited to offer the PicoWaylaser system, an advanced solution for skin rejuvenation and tattoo removal. PicoWay utilizes ultra-fast picosecond pulses to effectively treat various skin concerns with minimal downtime. This technology targets unwanted pigmentation and stimulates collagen production without harming surrounding tissue. It also provides precise tattoo removal across a broad range of ink colors.At Laser Spa Studio, we are committed to providing innovative treatments tailored to your needs. We invite you to schedule a consultation to discover how PicoWay can help you achieve your aesthetic goals.”— Orit Shemtov𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙧 𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙥𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙤, 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙩 𝙝𝙩𝙩𝙥𝙨://𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙤.𝙘𝙤𝙢/ 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 +1 (516) 240-1166.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼At Laser Spa Studio, their mission is to empower their clients to embrace, celebrate, and enhance their natural beauty with confidence. Through a comprehensive range of non-surgical cosmetic treatments, they aim to deliver personalized care that highlights each individual’s unique features while promoting overall wellness and self-care. Their commitment is to bring the latest advancements in the beauty industry and luxurious spa experiences to everyone, creating a welcoming, inclusive, and relaxing environment. Whether you’re seeking rejuvenation, relaxation, or a transformative beauty journey, they are dedicated to making every client feel valued, comfortable, and radiant from the inside out.

