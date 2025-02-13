ANY.RUN Provides Intelligence Reports on the Latest Cyber Threats to Help Businesses Defend Against Attacks

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in malware analysis and threat intelligence, has introduced 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, a new resource designed to provide security professionals and decision-makers with in-depth intelligence on emerging cyber threats. These reports offer comprehensive insights into the latest attacks, including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), ransomware, and phishing campaigns, enabling proactive defense strategies.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐈 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬

Compiled by experienced analysts, ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Reports are invaluable for organizations looking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture. The reports serve multiple purposes, including:

● 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: gather IOCs, IOBs, IOAs, and TTPs to tune monitoring and detection for SIEMs and firewalls; compose new rules and fine-tune existing ones.

● 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞: use reports to understand the scope, impact, and nature of threats for reducing response time.

● 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞: block known threats preemptively and prepare mitigations for similar attacks.

● 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: watch TTPs to look for similar behaviors that might indicate an attack before it unfolds.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐈 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

TI Reports are a valuable resource for fulfilling security-related business goals and objectives:

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: understand the risk landscape better, see how threats might impact business operations, grasp risks specific to your industry or organization.

● 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠: allocate security resources based on threat intelligence, align your budget with actual risks.

● 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: use Reports to signal due diligence in cybersecurity practices, your adequacy in threat monitoring and response.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN helps more than 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Our interactive sandbox simplifies malware analysis of threats that target both Windows and Linux systems. Our threat intelligence products, TI Lookup, YARA Search and Feeds, help you find IOCs or files to learn more about the threats and respond to incidents faster.

