ANY.RUN Grants Free Access to Live Attack Data Enriched with Context

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Threat Intelligence Lookup by ANY.RUN is a searchable database of information on cyber threats. By using it, SOC teams can gain insights on malware and take action to improve their company’s defensive stance. For all registered users, its key features are now available free of charge. Find more info on this solution below.

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬

The goal of Threat Intelligence Lookup is to help ensure better protection against cyber threats for companies by simplifying and accelerating malware investigations. This service allows analysts with a solution to tap into relevant data to gain insights into cyber threats.

It includes Indicators of Compromise (IOC), Attack (IOA), and Behavior (IOB). They come from threat investigations made by 15,000 companies in finance, manufacturing, transportation, government, and other industries.

Threat Intelligence Lookup’s free version provides limited functionality, which is enough to achieve impact in security operations.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐈 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩’𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

● Enrichment of threat investigations with extensive threat context

● Filling of SIEM, IDS/IPS, and EDR systems with new rules for better proactive defense

● Threat hunting that leads to better protection of businesses and organizations

ANY.RUN also offers the Premium plan that unlocks advanced features of TI Lookup. It includes three times more data, automated tools, and other tools for deeper investigation.

Visit ANY.RUN’s blogfor further details on Threat Intelligence Lookup and its applications.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a provider of cybersecurity solutions. Among its products are Interactive sandbox for analysis of malicious behavior in real time and threat intelligence solutions TI Lookup and TI Feeds suitable for browsing and monitoring emerging and evolving threats targeting over 15,000 companies in sectors like finance, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.