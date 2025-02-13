GRO Foundation and Abraham House Partner to Restore Forests and Empower Communities Through Tree-Planting Initiative

GRO Foundation and Abraham House

GRO Foundation and Abraham House partner to restore forests and uplift communities through sustainable reforestation and economic empowerment.

HERGISWIL, SWITZERLAND, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On World Wetlands Day, in the heart of Kilifi, Uganda, hands pressed 11,500 mango saplings into the earth—each one a promise of renewal. This mass planting was more than an environmental effort; it marked the start of a powerful partnership between the GRO Foundation and Abraham House, united in their mission to restore forests, support communities, and protect the planet for future generations.

The pledge for this large-scale initiative was made in Davos, Switzerland, in 2025, during the week of the World Economic Forum. There, Paul Flynn, leading environmentalist and Founder & CEO of the GRO Foundation, committed to planting trees on behalf of Abraham House, partnering with some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. This collaboration will create a global platform for corporations, NGOs, and policymakers to turn sustainability commitments into real, measurable impact.

Restoring Forests, Rebuilding Lives

Flynn, a recipient of the International Environmentalist Award, has long championed efforts to combat deforestation. His approach is rooted in more than conservation; it is about equipping communities with the tools to thrive.

In Uganda and Kenya, where the initiative has already taken root, these trees will serve a vital dual purpose: restoring landscapes while providing food security, shade, and economic opportunity. By engaging local communities in the planting and maintenance of forest reserves, the project ensures long-term impact—turning reforestation into a sustainable source of livelihood rather than a one-time intervention.

“This isn’t about outsiders coming in and planting trees,” Flynn said. “It’s about partnering with people who know the land, the challenges, and the solutions. These trees will feed families, create jobs, and restore ecosystems. This is a movement—not just a mission.”

Corporate Leadership in Climate Action

Through this partnership, Abraham House will provide GRO Foundation with the network and platform to engage corporations in sustainability efforts that go beyond traditional Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Companies that align with this mission will have the opportunity to participate in reforestation efforts, engage in policy discussions, and integrate sustainability into their core strategies.

“Our work at Abraham House is about building bridges—between sectors, between people, between ideas,” said Daniel Shakhani, Co-Founder of Abraham House. “Environmental action must be at the heart of that. By working together, we can not only restore forests but ensure that the people living near them have the resources they need to prosper.”

250 Million Trees by 2030: A Global Commitment

Flynn has set a bold target: 250 million trees planted by 2030, with 1 billion trees by 2035. His call to action is directed at business leaders, investors, and policymakers, urging them to move beyond statements and into action.

“The planet doesn’t need more promises,” Flynn said. “It needs action. This is about survival—not just for the forests, but for the people who depend on them. If we have the power to restore what’s been lost, why aren’t we doing it?”

Join the Movement

GRO Foundation and Abraham House invite corporate partners, government agencies, and NGOs to be part of this initiative—one that is restoring landscapes, strengthening economies, and ensuring sustainable futures for communities across the globe.

📧 For partnership inquiries: Dustin@BlockBuzz.io

About Abraham House

www.abrahamhouseglobal.org

Abraham House is a foundation that brings together business, government, and community leaders to tackle global challenges. At Davos during the World Economic Forum, it sparks meaningful conversations and drives real action on humanitarian and social issues.

About the Gro Foundation

www.grofoundation.org

The Gro Foundation is committed to reforestation, sustainability, and economic empowerment. With a mission to plant 250 million trees by 2030 and 1 billion trees by 2035, it works to restore ecosystems and uplift communities through long-term solutions.

🌱 The future isn’t written yet. But it’s being planted.



Legal Disclaimer:

