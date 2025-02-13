Outdoor Furniture: A Growing Market Worth USD 29.32 Billion By 2032

Outdoor Furniture Market

Outdoor Furniture Market Research Report Information by Material, Product Type, End User, and by Region

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰In 2023, the Outdoor Furniture Market was estimated to be worth USD 18.4 billion. The outdoor furniture market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00% from 2024 to 2032, from USD 19.5 billion in 2024 to USD 29.32 billion. The primary factors propelling the market expansion are the growing demand for hotels, public gardens, and open spaces, as well as resorts for convenience and comfort, as well as the rising spending power of customers.Outdoor furniture has become an integral part of residential and commercial spaces, offering functionality, style, and comfort. The market has witnessed steady growth, attributed to the expanding hospitality sector, increasing urbanization, and the growing trend of open-air recreational spaces. Additionally, the rising inclination toward eco-friendly and sustainable furniture is propelling demand for innovative materials and designs. Mergers and acquisitions are also shaping the industry, as companies seek to strengthen their market presence and expand their product portfolios.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞• AGIO International Company LTD• Brown Jordan International• Century Furniture LLC• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.• Kimball International Inc.• EMU Group S.P.A.• DEDON The Home Depot Inc.• Haworth Inc.• UNOPIU Hartman UK• PLAISIR Du JARDIN Ltd.• IKEA• Royal BOTANIA NV𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥The outdoor furniture market is classified into metal, plastic, wood, textile, and other materials. Among these, wood and metal dominate due to their durability, aesthetic appeal, and suitability for various weather conditions. Wooden furniture, particularly teak and eucalyptus, remains a popular choice for consumers seeking classic and durable outdoor furniture solutions. Meanwhile, plastic furniture is gaining traction due to its affordability, lightweight nature, and low maintenance. Textiles, including weather-resistant fabrics, are increasingly used for cushions, upholstery, and accessories, adding to the comfort and functionality of outdoor furniture.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞The product type segment includes chairs, tables, seating sets, dining sets, and other specialized outdoor furniture. Seating sets hold a significant share in the market, catering to the growing demand for outdoor lounges and patio seating arrangements. Dining sets are also witnessing a surge in demand, especially among households and hospitality businesses, as consumers seek to enhance their outdoor dining experience. Innovative and modular furniture designs are gaining popularity, allowing users to customize their outdoor spaces efficiently. The residential segment is driven by the rising trend of outdoor entertainment spaces, balconies, and garden setups. With an increasing number of homeowners investing in patio furniture and outdoor accessories, this segment is expected to maintain steady growth. Meanwhile, the commercial segment, which includes hotels, resorts, restaurants, and public parks, is expanding rapidly. The booming hospitality and tourism industry, coupled with the need for luxurious outdoor settings, has fueled demand for premium outdoor furniture solutions.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The outdoor furniture market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America leads the market due to high consumer spending, increasing home improvement trends, and a strong inclination toward outdoor living. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor, with a well-established residential sector and a high demand for high-end patio furniture. Europe follows closely, driven by the popularity of outdoor leisure spaces in countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth, attributed to rapid urbanization, a rising middle-class population, and growing disposable income. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are playing a crucial role in shaping the market’s future, with increasing investments in real estate and outdoor infrastructure projects. The Rest of the World region, including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, is also experiencing steady growth, fueled by expanding commercial establishments and tourism development.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬Several factors are contributing to the upward trajectory of the outdoor furniture market. A key driver is the shift in consumer preference toward outdoor entertainment and relaxation spaces. The post-pandemic era has reinforced the significance of home outdoor areas, prompting more homeowners to invest in high-quality furniture. Additionally, the growing influence of interior and exterior design trends on consumer choices is shaping the demand for stylish and multifunctional furniture pieces.Sustainability is another major trend influencing the market. Manufacturers are focusing on environmentally friendly materials such as recycled plastics, sustainable wood, and eco-conscious fabrics. The increasing adoption of smart outdoor furniture, which integrates technology such as built-in lighting, heating, and wireless charging capabilities, is further boosting market growth. Moreover, the demand for weather-resistant, lightweight, and modular furniture is on the rise, catering to diverse consumer needs across different climatic conditions. The rise of e-commerce has further enhanced market accessibility, allowing consumers to explore a wide range of options and make informed purchasing decisions online.𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤The outdoor furniture market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with sustained demand across residential and commercial segments. The increasing emphasis on sustainability, technological integration, and innovative designs will play a pivotal role in shaping the market’s future. EXECUTIVE SUMMARYMARKET INTRODUCTIONRESEARCH METHODOLOGYMARKET DYNAMICSMARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS…. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)99 Hudson Street, 5Th FloorNew York, NY 10013United States of America+1 628 258 0071 (US)+44 2035 002 764 (UK)Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.comWebsite: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

