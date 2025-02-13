Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Chiropractor in Sarasota, FL

Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota Logo Certified Chiropractor

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Chiropractor in Sarasota, Florida has been awarded to Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota. This recognition honours Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota is a leading chiropractic clinic in Sarasota, recognized for its high-quality services. The two chiropractors who founded Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota, Dr. Marcos Perivolaris DC and Dr. Brittani Perivolaris DC, both earned their Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Palmer College of Chiropractic. This chiropractic clinic is a Certified Gonstead clinic. The chiropractic services offered by Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota include adjustments for a wide variety of conditions such as: back pain; headaches and migraines; neck pain; sciatica; scoliosis; disc injury; whiplash; work-related injury; carpal tunnel syndrome; frozen shoulder; arm pain; foot pain; knee pain; digestive issues; menstrual cycle issues; pregnancy; wellness care; vertigo; and chiropractic care for kids. Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota has given over thirty thousand adjustments and have over two thousand five hundred happy patients. Proudly serving Sarasota and the surrounding communities, Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota is dedicated to delivering excellent chiropractic services and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota stood out as a reputable chiropractic clinic. Known for its professional, skilled and friendly team, Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota has earned a strong reputation within the Sarasota community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied patients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from patients who were highly impressed by Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota’s communication and exceptional service:“I absolutely love Dr Brittani! I came in during my second trimester of being pregnant. The instant physical relief and balance I experienced in my body was exactly what I needed. Dr B also provides genuine care and support for being a mother and overall human being in this world. Everyone at Gonstead has been professional, helpful, friendly, and all around awesome. Can't recommend this place and team more highly!"“Dr. Marcos is knowledgeable, technical, and skilled. He looks deep into the root of your problems and then creates a corrective plan. After two sessions I already feel much better, deepest back crack of my life. I have seen many chiropractors but so far am most impressed with him. His wife and the rest of the staff are very friendly and responsive."“I received a professional, caring very helpful treatment. My neck and shoulder complain was totally resolved. Dr. Marcos Perivolaris at Gonstead Chiropractic of Sarasota, is a wonderful doctor and I would recommend him to everybody with any pain issue. His office staff is also polite, professional, pleasant."“I tell everyone I know about Dr. Brittani and Dr. Marcos because their clinic is simply the best. Their system of analysis sets them apart and allows them to be as specific as possible with treatment, which for me, has made a huge difference in my overall health. My initial goal was to stop using Rizatriptan for migraines, which was achieved after only one month of adjustments with Dr. Marcos. My kids are under the care of Dr. Brittani, who handles their energy very well and my son especially is excited about going back. Both doctors spend their time finding the root cause and it’s so refreshing being given healthy options rather than having more meds thrown at us that end up doing more damage. I am so thankful for everyone there, from the front desk to the doctors."The Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic of Sarasota team consistently goes above and beyond for every patient.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. 